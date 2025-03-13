ICO Publishes Third Edition Of Its Annual Tech Horizons Report

On February 20, 2025, the Information Commissioner's Officer (the ICO) published the third edition of the Tech Horizons Report (the Report). The Report identifies four new technologies expected to emerge over the next 2 to 7 years, provides an overview of the technology, examples of use cases and flags potential data protection risks.

The Report discusses the following technologies:

Connected transport: the development of vehicles with increased communications capabilities. The ICO flags data protection implications such as the need for transparency, identification of legal to process personal data, potential for excessive data collection and online tracking, additional requirements regarding biometric data, challenges of shared use of vehicles and children's data. The ICO recommends, for example, establishing personal data policies and standards that are easy to understand and include information on data subject rights, and embedding privacy by design into hardware and connected vehicle services.

Quantum sensing and imaging in healthcare: the use of quantum sensors and quantum enhanced medical imaging. The ICO notes that healthcare organisations should not change their data protection approach when deploying these new technologies but should consider whether their use increases other data protection risks. The ICO highlights the relevance of special category data (and the additional protections required), the use of data protection impact assessments and the need to take account of data minimisation requirements when processing any personal data in the extra detail and insights obtained from the quantum technologies. Further information on the ICO's approach this technology in set out in its their 2024 Tech Futures report on quantum technologies (available here).

Digital diagnostics, therapeutics and healthcare infrastructure: the use of digital healthcare products, such as smart pills containing sensors, digital twins and AI assisted diagnosis. The ICO urges developers to address heightened cybersecurity risk, data minimisation, adopt privacy by design principles, ensure third party technology providers process personal data transparently and follow guidance on the use of AI when deploying this technology in the healthcare context.

Synthetic media and its identification and detection: content that is partially or wholly generated using AI or machine learning. The ICO addresses certification and watermarking, automated content moderation, security for example and notes that those who develop and maintain systems which identify synthetic media will need to consider data protection by design when doing so.

The Report also goes on to consider selected technologies covered in previous Tech Horizons reports and updates areas of significant development. For example regarding consumer health tech, commercial use of drones, personalised AI, next generation internet of things (about which we can expect guidance in the Spring), quantum technologies, neurotechnologies, immersive futures and technologies, genomics,

Given the uncertain nature of the technologies and their future development, the ICO is clear that the recommendations made should not be treated as formal guidance or an indication of the ICO's future regulatory approach to the technology. However, the ICO considers that early identification privacy and data protection issues can support timely regulatory guidance and help organisations embed safeguards during design.

The Annex to the Report comments on the methodology used to create the Report.

The Report is available here, and the Annex here.

