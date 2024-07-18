Case Study: Deploying DACS In The Cloud For Cost Savings And Control

Overview

As financial institutions continue migrating key capabilities off-premises and into the public cloud, access control for vital third-party capabilities and services is a compelling use case, enabling operational efficiencies, cost-savings, flexibility and performance improvement benefits. A case in point is the management of market data services, which often do not require on-premises deployment, making it ripe for switching to cloud-based hosting.

A Tier 1 investment bank in London wanted to gain control of market data usage on their deployment of FlexTrade, hosted in multiple data centres outside of their environment. Users had previously unrestricted access to market data from all the connected exchanges, incurring costly payments. They turned to CJC for help and ultimately took advantage of the promise of the cloud, deploying LSEG's Data Access Control System (DACS) in Google Cloud.

As a result of the project, the bank obtained the ability to permission user access to data while CJC supports their cloud-hosted DACs deployment and coordinates with FlexTrade.

