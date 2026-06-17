Corporate Team Advises GB Flint Coachworks On Its Sale To The Vella Group

Our Derby corporate team have advised the shareholders of GB Flint Coachworks on its sale to the Vella Group.

GB Flint Coachworks is a family run, independent vehicle repairer based in Long Eaton and serves Nottingham, Derby and Leicester. Established in 1962 by Brian Flint, and now led by Brian’s sons Carl and StJohn, and daughter-in-law Tanya, the business has built a strong reputation for delivering high quality repairs and excellent customer service across personal, fleet and insurance repair work.

With a wide range of manufacturer approvals, including BMW/MINI, Volvo, VW Group, Toyota/Lexus and Stellantis, the team combines technical expertise with a genuine pride in their work. Their experience spans everything from modern vehicle repairs to specialist and classic restorations, including rare and unique vehicles.

The addition of GB Flint Coachworks takes the Vella Group to 20 bodyshop locations throughout England and Wales and further strengthens the Group’s presence in the Midlands. It complements existing Vella sites in the region, enhancing the service offering for customers, and forms an important foundation for its considered, long term growth plans for the region.

The Rothera Bray team that advised on the transaction were Partner David Kaplan (corporate), Senior Associate, Liz Mills (corporate), Senior Associate, Marneya Chauhan (commercial property) and Managing Associate, Rachel Mills (employment).

Joint owners, Carl and StJohn Flint will remain working in the business, helping ensure a smooth transition.

Carl Flint said:

“I am so pleased that my accountant recommended the services of David Kaplan and his team at Rothera Bray. I am impressed by their tenacity, diligence and sheer hard work in their preparation and examination of the detail requested within the transaction.

“Without their advice and assistance we would not have been able to complete the sale in such a timely and efficient manner. I have no hesitation in recommending their services to anyone selling or buying a business, they are a top team!”

David Kaplan commented:

“It was a pleasure to work with Carl, StJohn and Tanya. They have built a very successful family business and joining with the Vella Group will enable the business to benefit from being part of a large group that shares the same family values of integrity, quality and commitment to their customers. I am sure that the business will continue to go from strength to strength as part of the Vella Group,”

The shareholders of GB Flint Coachworks were advised by Rothera Bray LLP (legal) and TC-Group (accountancy). Vella Group were advised by Broadfield (legal), FRP Advisory (corporate finance) and Cortus Advisory (due diligence).