The Lasting Impact Of Childhood Sexual Abuse And The Need For Better Support

The Royal College of Psychiatrists has warned that many survivors of childhood sexual abuse are being failed by mental health services, highlighting the lasting impact of abuse, the need for trauma-informed support, and the importance of access to justice and compensation.

The Royal College of Psychiatrists has issued a stark warning: adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse are too often being failed when they seek mental health support. In a landmark position statement, accompanied by a public apology, the College acknowledged that many survivors have experienced avoidable harm, misdiagnosis, inappropriate treatment and re-traumatisation within mental health services. (Non-recent child sexual abuse (PS04/26))

The issue was brought into sharp focus by recent reporting from the BBC, which highlighted concerns from senior psychiatrists that NHS mental health services frequently focus on treating symptoms, rather than understanding the underlying trauma caused by childhood sexual abuse. Survivors may present with depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, self-harm, substance misuse or eating disorders, yet the root causes of their distress can remain unrecognised for years. (NHS failing child sexual abuse victims, say psychiatrists - BBC News)

The difficulties survivors face in accessing support For many survivors, disclosing childhood sexual abuse is an incredibly difficult step. The Royal College of Psychiatrists notes that survivors often do not disclose what happened to them until many years later, with some waiting decades before speaking about their experiences. Many never disclose at all. When survivors do seek help, they should expect compassion, understanding and specialist support. However, the College's position statement recognises that too many have encountered repeated assessments, disbelief, inappropriate diagnoses and treatment plans that failed to address the impact of their abuse. In some cases, interactions with mental health services have compounded rather than alleviated the trauma they were already carrying. Perhaps most significantly, the Royal College of Psychiatrists has accepted that these failings are not simply individual mistakes but can arise from wider systemic issues, including fragmented services, lack of specialist training and an over-reliance on short-term interventions for individuals who require long-term, trauma-informed support.

The lifelong impact of childhood sexual abuse Childhood sexual abuse can have profound and lasting consequences. Survivors are at an increased risk of developing a range of mental health conditions, including complex post-traumatic stress disorder (CPTSD), depression, anxiety disorders, substance dependency, eating disorders and difficulties forming and maintaining relationships. The effects are often not limited to mental health. Survivors may struggle with trust, self-esteem, employment, education and family relationships. Many spend years attempting to manage symptoms without receiving treatment that properly addresses the underlying trauma. This position statement recognises that childhood sexual abuse is not simply a historical event. Its impact can persist well into adulthood and, without appropriate support, can affect every aspect of a survivor's life.

What does this mean for a civil compensation claim? The Royal College of Psychiatrists' statement is a significant acknowledgment that the effects of childhood sexual abuse can be profound, long-lasting and life-changing. It also recognises that many survivors do not disclose their experiences until years, or even decades, after the abuse took place. For survivors considering a civil compensation claim, this reflects what abuse lawyers have long understood: the trauma caused by childhood sexual abuse does not end when the abuse stops. Many survivors continue to experience mental health difficulties, relationship issues, substance misuse, problems at work or in education, and other consequences throughout adulthood. The report also highlights the importance of organisations taking appropriate steps to safeguard children and respond to concerns about abuse. Where a school, local authority, religious organisation, healthcare provider or other institution failed to protect a child, survivors may be entitled to pursue compensation for the harm they have suffered. A successful claim can provide financial compensation for psychiatric injury, treatment and therapy costs, loss of earnings and the wider impact the abuse has had on a survivor's life. While no amount of compensation can undo what happened, a claim can help survivors secure acknowledgment of the wrongs they suffered and hold those responsible to account.