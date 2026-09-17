Defences To Possession Of Indecent Images

Being accused of possessing indecent images can be overwhelming and distressing. In many cases, individuals have never been in trouble before and are shocked to find themselves under investigation. It is important to understand that every case turns on its own facts. The law in this area is complex, particularly because it involves digital evidence, and there are a number of potential defences that may arise depending on the circumstances.

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Being accused of possessing indecent images can be overwhelming and distressing. In many cases, individuals have never been in trouble before and are shocked to find themselves under investigation.

It is important to understand that every case turns on its own facts. The law in this area is complex, particularly because it involves digital evidence, and there are a number of potential defences that may arise depending on the circumstances.

At Olliers Solicitors, we regularly advise clients on how these cases are approached and what can be done to challenge the evidence.

If you are under investigation, you may also find it helpful to read our guide on what to do if you are being investigated for indecent images. Indecent Images Solicitors: Possession of Indecent Images

What defences are available to indecent images allegations?

There is no single defence that applies to all cases. Instead, the issues usually focus on what the prosecution must prove, particularly:

Whether you knew the images were present

Whether you had control over the device

Whether you were capable of accessing the material

A detailed analysis of the available evidence is often required before a defence can be properly identified.

You can read more about how these cases are defined in our guide to possession of indecent images Prosecutions for prohibited images | Olliers Solicitors | Law Firm and making of indecent images What does making indecent images mean? | Olliers Solicitors

Can I defend the case if I didn’t know the images were there?

One of the most important issues in these cases is knowledge. In many situations, individuals are genuinely unaware that indecent images are present on a device. This can arise where:

Files are hidden within folders

Devices have been used over a long period of time

Material has been automatically stored without clear visibility

Whether a lack of knowledge amounts to a defence depends on the evidence in the case. The prosecution must usually establish that you knew the images existed, even if you were not aware of their exact content.

These cases often require careful examination of digital evidence and how files came to be stored on a device. How are electronic devices forensically analysed? | Olliers Solicitors

What if the images were automatically downloaded or cached?

A common concern is where images have been stored automatically by a device or application without deliberate action by the user.

This can include temporary internet files (cached data), files saved through browsing activity and automatic downloads from websites or messaging platforms.

These situations can be legally complex. The key issue is whether you had sufficient control over the files and awareness of their presence.

The distinction between automatic storage and deliberate downloading is often central to the case.

What if someone else used my device?

Another issue that frequently arises is where more than one person has access to a device.

This may include:

Shared laptops or family computers

Devices used by multiple colleagues

Access by third parties

In these cases, the prosecution must establish that you were responsible for the images. Evidence such as user accounts, access logs, and usage patterns may become highly relevant.

Cases involving shared devices often require detailed forensic analysis.

Do I need to prove intention to be guilty?

There is often confusion about whether intention is required. This question is similar to an earlier question on this page and once again, the same points apply.

In possession cases, the focus is typically on:

Knowledge of the images

Control over the device

Ability to access the material

It is not always necessary for the prosecution to prove that you intended to download or save the images in a conventional sense. However, the absence of deliberate behaviour can still be highly relevant when building a defence.

How is digital evidence challenged in these cases?

Indecent images cases are heavily reliant on digital evidence. This may include computer and phone data, forensic analysis reports and metadata (information about files).

In many cases, the defence will involve reviewing how the evidence was obtained, examining the reliability of forensic findings and identifying alternative explanations for how files came to be present.

You can read more about this process in the content below;

How are electronic devices forensically analysed? | Olliers Solicitors

Do I have to give the police my phone password? | Olliers Solicitors

What evidence will the police rely on?

The police investigation will usually focus on devices seized during a search, analysis of stored files, internet activity and communication data

The way in which this evidence is interpreted can be crucial. In some cases, the presence of files does not necessarily establish how or when they were obtained.

If your devices have been seized, you may find it helpful to read What Happens If the Police Seize Your Devices in an Indecent Images Investigation?

How can a solicitor prepare your defence?

Early legal advice is often critical in these cases.

A specialist solicitor can:

Analyse the evidence at an early stage

Identify potential defences

Advise on police interviews

Challenge the prosecution’s case where appropriate

At Olliers Solicitors, we take a proactive approach to indecent images cases, often engaging with the police and prosecution at an early stage to resolve issues before charges are brought where possible.

What should I do if I am facing allegations?

If you are under investigation:

Seek legal advice as soon as possible

Do not speak to the police without representation

Avoid making assumptions about your position

Ensure you understand the evidence against you

Speak to our specialist team

Being accused of possessing indecent images can be overwhelming, frightening, and isolating. What you do next can have a significant impact on the outcome of your case. Our specialist criminal defence solicitors provide discreet, expert advice from the earliest stages of an investigation through to court proceedings if required. We will take the time to understand your circumstances, explain your options clearly, and fight to protect your rights and future.

If you are under investigation or have been charged with a possession of indecent images offence, contact Olliers today for confidential legal advice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.