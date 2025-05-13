ARTICLE
13 May 2025

UPCOMING WEBINAR: New Rules, New Risks: How To Stay Compliant And Confident

Capital Law

Contributor

Please join this upcoming webinar from Capital Law.
United Kingdom Criminal Law
Phillippa Ellis,Paul Chadwick, and Anna McIntyre
Date: 29 May 2025
Time: 11:00 AM UTC
Duration: 60 min
Language: English
Format: Online

The Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 (ECCTA) marks a major shift in how corporate crime is tackled in the UK - introducing tougher regulations and broader liability for businesses of all sizes. With new offences like Failure to Prevent Fraud and a wider Identification Doctrine, the risk of prosecution is now very real for organisations that aren't prepared.

This practical session will equip business professionals with the insight they need to stay ahead of the changes and safeguard their business.

Key takeaways:

- Understand how Companies House reforms will affect your compliance obligations.
- Identify when businesses may now be held criminally liable under expanded corporate criminal liability.
- Learn when the Failure to Prevent Fraud offence could apply to your organisation.
- Gain clarity on the increased powers of law enforcement and what they mean for you.



Authors
Phillippa Ellis
Paul Chadwick
Anna McIntyre
