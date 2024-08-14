What Should You Do If Your Crime Report Is Not Being Taken Seriously?

Crime victims often face stress and frustration due to slow case progression and limited procedural rights. B P Collins' criminal team advises providing detailed evidence, persistent follow-ups, and documenting interactions. Legal options exist to challenge inadequate investigations and decisions by authorities, ensuring victims' rights are upheld.

Being the victim of a crime can be extremely stressful particularly if you're not being taken seriously by the relevant authorities or your case isn't progressing quickly enough after it's been reported.

Although there is a Code of Practice, which sets out the minimum level of service that victims should receive from all branches of the criminal justice system, procedural rights can be still limited, frequently unenforceable, and inconsistently applied. For instance, there is no centralised victims' complaint service, no legal mechanisms for monitoring and ensuring compliance to hold agencies accountable, and no legislation providing for improved treatment of crime victims in England and Wales.

If you want to report a crime against you or your family, B P Collins' criminal team would advise in the first instance to:

Provide as much detailed information as possible:

Clearly describe the incident, including dates, times, locations, and any potential witnesses.

Offer any physical evidence you may have, such as photographs, videos, or documents.

Be persistent and follow up:

Ask for updates and the status of your case.

Request to speak with a supervisor if you are not satisfied with the response from the initial police officer.

Document everything:

Keep a record of all communications with the police, including the names of officers you spoke with, dates, times, and the content of your discussion.

Save any reference or crime number given to you for your report.

Unfortunately, we have witnessed a growing number of cases where the police or Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) have been overly cautious in their decisions not to lay charges, leaving the victims of these cases with a deep sense of injustice.

In many cases the authorities provide little or no reason for that decision and often the rights of a victim at that point are not even communicated, such as the victim's right to review. On certain occasions when the decisions are scrutinised and the authorities are held to account, it can become apparent that there has been an inadequate investigation or a misapplication of both the relevant offences available to an incident and rules of evidence.

Legal advice

Victims of crime should be aware that there are many options available to them if the wrong decision has been made. Sometimes the police can be informed about the weaknesses in their investigation and where there is merit, they can be persuaded to re-investigate.

This entails a calm review of the evidence and appropriate representations to the authorities, highlighting shortcomings in the case preparation. It is difficult for the victim of a crime to move on until there is justice, so even though the authorities may tell you there is no prospect of a conviction and no charges will follow, this should not necessarily be the end of the matter.

Whether your rights under the Code are being overlooked, or you're frustrated by the time-consuming challenges of navigating the criminal justice system, B P Collins' criminal team can help. We have achieved significant success on behalf of victims from ensuring a case progresses to overturning initial decisions by both the police and Crown Prosecution Service.

We recognise the immense stress that comes with being the victim of a crime, which is why we ensure you have the same solicitor by your side from start to finish, providing consistent support and guidance. Additionally, we prioritise clear and continuous communication, ensuring you are always informed about the status of your case and that your interests are protected in every situation.

