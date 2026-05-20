Geopolitical Trends And The Impact On Disputes And Investigations

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Geopolitical volatility is now a defining driver of corporate risk, with shifting alliances, trade tensions and national security priorities reshaping how organisations operate across borders. As major powers recalibrate their economic and strategic positions, global supply chains, energy markets and technology ecosystems are becoming more exposed to political pressure.

As part of London International Disputes Week 2026 (LIDW), we are hosting a diverse panel of experts spanning disputes, investigatory, global affairs and political worlds who will discuss the current geopolitical landscape, how it is shaping the global disputes and investigations market, as well as the steps practitioners and businesses can take when legal, commercial and geopolitical issues overlap. The panel will offer a broad perspective on this highly topical subject.

This is an in person event at our London office on 4 June 2026 from 2 – 3:30 p.m. BST, registration can be made on the LIDW26 website.

Additional events we are running as part of LIDW are:

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