ARTICLE
30 December 2025

Key Takeaways From The Entrepreneurial Showcase Hosted By HEC And CAMEntrepreneurs

HL
Hunters

Contributor

Hunters logo
For over 300 years, we have worked with individuals, businesses, trusts and organisations of all kinds to advise on legal issues. Consistently recognised in the Times’ Best Law Firms, we offer comprehensive legal solutions, including litigation, tax and estate planning, family, property, and business services, with a dedicated, partner-led team.
Explore Firm Details
Last month, Hannah Herbert-Owen, Sam Young and Rory Wilson from the Corporate & Commercial team attended an entrepreneurial showcase event hosted by CAMEntrepreneurs, the Cambridge Alumni Entrepreneurs Community...
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Hannah Herbert-Owen,Sam Young, and Rory Wilson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Hunters are most popular:
  • in United Kingdom
  • with readers working within the Transport industries

Last month, Hannah Herbert-Owen, Sam Young and Rory Wilson from the Corporate & Commercial team attended an entrepreneurial showcase event hosted by CAMEntrepreneurs, the Cambridge Alumni Entrepreneurs Community in partnership with the Innovation & Entrepreneurship Institute at HEC Paris for an exclusive pitch and networking night in London. This event brought together entrepreneurs, investors, and scientists, and pitches were heard from BAs, early stage VCs, and tech leaders.

The showcase highlighted how these sectors are shaping the future:

  • AI is transforming creative industries, health diagnostics, and industrial processes. From music rights recovery (Claimy) to oral health diagnostics (Dentiligence) and IP discovery (Enginuity), AI-powered solutions dominated the night.
  • Biotech innovations are accelerating drug development and improving preventive care. Science-led innovation is accelerating drug development (ReactWise) and improving health outcomes (Dentiligence), while sustainability-focused approaches are transforming sectors like beauty and consumer goods (Keracol). These trends reflect a growing demand for technologies that combine performance with environmental responsibility.
  • The event also highlighted how data intelligence and digital tools are critical for scaling businesses. (Ayolab) showcased solutions to help brands navigate complex e-commerce ecosystems, while [Freeda] demonstrated how technology can keep projects on track by catching costly errors early in real estate and construction projects—underscoring the importance of data-driven decision-making in both traditional and emerging industries.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Hannah Herbert-Owen
Hannah Herbert-Owen
Photo of Sam Young
Sam Young
Person photo placeholder
Rory Wilson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More