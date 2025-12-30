Key Takeaways From The Entrepreneurial Showcase Hosted By HEC And CAMEntrepreneurs

Last month, Hannah Herbert-Owen, Sam Young and Rory Wilson from the Corporate & Commercial team attended an entrepreneurial showcase event hosted by CAMEntrepreneurs, the Cambridge Alumni Entrepreneurs Community in partnership with the Innovation & Entrepreneurship Institute at HEC Paris for an exclusive pitch and networking night in London. This event brought together entrepreneurs, investors, and scientists, and pitches were heard from BAs, early stage VCs, and tech leaders.

The showcase highlighted how these sectors are shaping the future:

AI is transforming creative industries, health diagnostics, and industrial processes. From music rights recovery (Claimy) to oral health diagnostics (Dentiligence) and IP discovery (Enginuity), AI-powered solutions dominated the night.

Biotech innovations are accelerating drug development and improving preventive care. Science-led innovation is accelerating drug development (ReactWise) and improving health outcomes (Dentiligence), while sustainability-focused approaches are transforming sectors like beauty and consumer goods (Keracol). These trends reflect a growing demand for technologies that combine performance with environmental responsibility.

The event also highlighted how data intelligence and digital tools are critical for scaling businesses. (Ayolab) showcased solutions to help brands navigate complex e-commerce ecosystems, while [Freeda] demonstrated how technology can keep projects on track by catching costly errors early in real estate and construction projects—underscoring the importance of data-driven decision-making in both traditional and emerging industries.

