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14 May 2026

Updated GC100 And Investor Group Guidance On Directors' Remuneration Reporting

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The GC100 and Investor Group has published an updated version of its Directors' Remuneration Reporting Guidance.
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Paul Ellerman,Mark Ife,Chris White
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The GC100 and Investor Group has published an updated version of its Directors' Remuneration Reporting Guidance. The guidance has been updated to reflect changes introduced by the Companies (Directors' Remuneration and Audit) (Amendment) Regulations 2025 (see our blog post here and here for details of the changes) as well as evolving best practice.

The guidance, which was last updated in 2019, is intended both to help companies satisfy the reporting requirements in the Regulations and to suggest disclosures that go beyond those requirements to promote effective engagement between investors and companies.

Additional areas covered by the updated guidance include:

  • engagement with shareholders and consideration of shareholders’ views;
  • environmental, social and governance (ESG) measures in variable pay;
  • consideration of general workforce pay; and
  • potential windfall gains in long-term incentive schemes.

The guidance has also been updated to reflect the 2024 UK Corporate Governance Code and comments on the areas where the Regulations overlap with the requirements of the Governance Code (being significant votes against any resolution, employee consultations, and workforce pay and conditions).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Paul Ellerman
Paul Ellerman
Photo of Mark Ife
Mark Ife
Photo of Niall Crean
Niall Crean
Photo of Chris White
Chris White
Photo of Alexandra Bunge
Alexandra Bunge
Photo of Alanna Gardella
Alanna Gardella
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