"Ignorance Not An Excuse" – Knights Partner Highlights Key Points Of Incoming Pathfinder Programme (Video)

A partner at Knights believes it's vital parents in Worcester know the key changes set to be implemented as part of a new programme aimed at improving how child arrangement cases are dealt with in court.

The Pathfinder scheme, which has been trialled in places including Wales and Birmingham, is being introduced in Worcester this month (September).

Shane Miller is a partner in the regional legal and professional services business' family department in Worcester. She says reform is needed from both a practical and moral standpoint: “The courts are currently inundated with huge numbers of applications, and this is leading to urgent matters not being dealt with in sufficient time.

“This has a substantial knock-on effect as there are parents who are experiencing a significant amount of distress due to waiting weeks and months for child access measures to be put in place. The Pathfinder programme is not only there to support and streamline the application system but to also best protect the wellbeing of the parents and children involved by allowing them to come to terms with these huge life changes as a quickly as possible.”

Speaking ahead of its introduction in the city, Shane said the initial process won't differ too much from what's currently happening: “When you make an application, whether that's an arrangement order or prohibited steps order, you would go through that process as normal and, providing it wasn't urgent, it would be referred to the Children and Family Court Advisory and Support Service (CAFCASS).

“The difference comes when the matter is listed for hearing with the new system allowing the court to make a final decision. This will look to reduce the number of hearings parties will have to attend – streamlining the time needed and the cost to those involved. Hopefully we'll see these processes being dealt with much more quickly going forward.”

Shane adds that this is the process the court is going to follow, so people need to ensure they're educated: “People are going to have to follow this process because you could end up getting the wrong decisions if you don't. I'd recommend that people get that legal advice so that your expectations are managed in terms of what to expert and how best to be prepared.

“The courts won't take kindly to anyone turning up and not knowing what they're doing so ignorance is not an excuse. Making sure you understand what is going to happen is vitally important and so obtaining the right legal support is key.

“It's important that your lawyer is abreast of these changes and can guide you through every step of the way – providing the necessary advice and drafting appropriate applications. These matters can be complex and highly emotive so I'd urge people to consider seeking premium legal representation who can help act upon instructions which provides an outcome that is in the best interest of their children.”

