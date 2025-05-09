Overseas Entities: New Reporting Requirements

Due to recent new legislation, Companies House has published details on new reporting requirements for overseas entities, which will result in the collection of additional information on the Overseas Entity update statement from 31 July 2025.

If an overseas entity was the registered proprietor of land in the UK between 28 February 2022 and 31 January 2023, they will need to advise Companies House if there were any changes to their beneficial owners, including trust information during the pre-registration period. The pre-registration period is between 28 February 2022 and either 31 January 2023, or the date the overseas entity registered; whichever comes first.

Entities will only need to provide this information once, as part of the next update statement due after 31 October 2025.

For entities due to file an update statement between 31 July and 31 October, they can wait until next year's update statement if they need more time. However, they strongly encourage entities to file the information in this year's update if the information is available.

If entities need to tell them about changes during the pre-registration period, this information will need to be verified by a UK-regulated agent before filing the update statement.

If you need to provide additional information, it is recommend that you collect the information well in advance of your update statement due date.

(Source: GOV.UK)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.