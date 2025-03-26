ARTICLE
26 March 2025

UK FCA Says That Defence Companies Can Be Treated As "Sustainable"

JD
The FCA has put out an interesting statement essentially supporting investment and lending to companies in the defence sector. Some investors routinely exclude defense companies from their investment criteria, whether for sustainability or ethical concerns or otherwise. However, presumably in response to geopolitical events, the FCA now appears to be giving the UK financial sector the green light to support defence companies without fear of being subject to regulatory criticism, and potentially opening the door for defense company shares to be included within funds marketed as being "sustainable".

The FCA statement finishes by highlighting that transparency remains key: "Rightly, it is up to individual lenders and investors whether they provide the capital defence companies need. Some consumers will also want options to invest in line with their ethical values, so it is important they have the freedom to make choices about where they invest their money."

The FCA statement is here: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/statements/our-position-sustainability-regulations-and-uk-defence

The financial sector plays a vital role in supporting all sectors, including defence. There is nothing in our rules, including those related to sustainability, that prevents investment or finance for defence companies. Our sustainable finance rules apply to firms providing financial products and services as well as some listed companies. They do not require financial institutions to treat defence companies differently because they are in the defence sector.


