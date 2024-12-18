Travers Smith's Sustainability Insights: EU Sustainability Regulation In 2025 (Podcast)

self

Last month's "Budapest Declaration" heralded a "simplification revolution" for the European Union. The Draghi report and pressure from businesses are among the drivers for this apparent change of direction for EU policymakers – who seem recently to have been more focused on the apparent benefits of regulation than its cost. The European Council has now declared that "we must adopt an enabling mindset based on trust, allowing business to flourish without excessive regulation".

So, change is on the way. For sustainability professionals, the ongoing uncertainty about the future of European sustainability regulation is unfortunate – and no end is in sight. More proportionate and focused reporting burdens would be welcome, but there is little visibility for how or when they might appear.

At the recent PEI Responsible Investment Forum in London, and a private dinner for our clients, we explored some of the key sustainability challenges and what we might expect next year.

At the recent PEI Responsible Investment Forum in London, and a private dinner for our clients, we explored some of the key sustainability challenges and what we might expect next year.

Top of mind, of course, were the looming obligations for many alternative asset managers and their portfolio companies to report under the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). Scoping and materiality assessments are already underway for those who will need to report in 2026, while the frontrunners will need to issue reports next year. It's a daunting task, but an early start, good legal advice, and a pragmatic approach will significantly reduce the pain.

The Budapest Declaration did spawn one announcement that was the talk of the PEI conference: the Commission President mentioned at a press conference that an "omnibus" regulation" is planned. This will aim to reduce the burdens – but not dilute the ambition – of (at least) three EU sustainability laws: the CSRD, the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CS3D) and the Taxonomy Regulation.

A draft omnibus regulation is expected to be published in February, and details are emerging slowly. For smaller companies, at least, there is an expectation that the result will be a lower compliance burden. But the EU's legislative process is unpredictable, and the Commission will not be fully in control – so we can only guess how the process might proceed next year.

Another major talking at the conference was the EU's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) – with asset managers still unclear what those reforms will bring. It has been apparent for some time that change – possibly dramatic change – to this landmark regulation is on the way and, given the contortions that many firms have performed to comply with the requirements of Articles 8 and 9, that is a concern. The European Commission is expected to publish proposals during the first half of 2025 for SFDR 2.0. It currently appears most likely that this will introduce new categories of "sustainable" and "transition" funds, and may dispense entirely with the Article 6/8/9 framework. Until the proposals land, this remains speculation.

What still seems reasonably clear (unless the omnibus regulation overtakes it) is that an interim change to the "principal adverse impact" reporting rules and the Article 8 and Article 9 templates will be finalised soon and become effective before the complete re-write.

More of an immediate headache are the Guidelines on Fund Names, issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) this year. Those guidelines are effective already for new funds, and will apply to existing funds from 21 May 2025. They impose portfolio composition rules on funds that use various sustainability, environmental or impact-related terms in their names.

These new rules are not necessarily consistent with the investment policy of many funds, including those with an Article 8 or 9 designation, meaning that some will need to alter their investment selection rules – or change their name – by May. Somewhat frustratingly, national regulators are applying the rules in full, including to closed ended funds that are not open to new investors.

The EU is also about the introduce a new regulation covering ESG ratings, likely to become effective in 2026. The coverage is broad and, in some circumstances, private capital asset managers can be in scope if proprietary scoring systems are used in marketing communications. (The UK has proposed legislation to support its own ESG ratings system, and the UK regulator has said that it intends to consult on draft rules in 2025.)

At the November conference, we also discussed the risk that private equity firms can inadvertently become liable for the environmental or human rights transgressions of their portfolio companies. Although this risk is not new, it is increasing.

The EU's CS3D – which could impose civil liability on in-scope companies for certain failures in their supply chain – will put the topic into greater focus. But even before that law becomes effective in 2027, well-funded NGOs are using the courts to force environmental and social issues on to the agenda. Although private capital firms have not yet been on the receiving end of claims, their investments in large and impactful companies – and their deep pockets – could make them attractive targets. Add that to regulatory and commercial pressures to take more control of portfolio company ESG issues – or at least publicly disclose more about them – and the risks multiply.

Most firms will already have processes in place to mitigate these risks, but now would be a good time to review them – and for sustainability professionals to re-familiarise themselves with them. Being careful about what you say and write is always sound advice. Other mitigants will include effective pre-acquisition due diligence, careful design and operation of portfolio company corporate governance, hiring enough of the right people at high-risk portfolio companies, and full insurance coverage.

Sustainability regulation in Europe, and the focus of investors and other stakeholders on the issue, is not likely to diminish. The EU's aim to reduce burdens will no doubt help, but more disruption seems likely in 2025. In the meantime, most firms remain fully committed to using ESG as a value creation tool – a central theme of the PEI conference this year – but should also be mindful of the increasing liability risks.

Alternative and Sustainability Insights will take a break for the holidays and will return in January. We wish all our readers a relaxing and enjoyable break.