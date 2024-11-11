Term Sheet Top Tips (With Lucie Burniston) (Video)

At Memery Crystal, every action is thoughtfully considered. Since 1978, we’ve been a leading UK law firm known for intelligent, incisive, and inventive thinking. We are commercially aware, entrepreneurial, and pragmatic, regularly cited in Chambers UK and The Legal 500. In 2021, we joined RBG Holdings plc.

Our core values are:

Trusted business-focused advisers

Individuality and personal responsibility

Friendly and supportive approach

We champion diversity and encourage our team to share their expertise with chosen charities, donating a percentage of our profits to support their goals.