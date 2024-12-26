ARTICLE
26 December 2024

Have Your Say In The UK's Copyright And AI Consultation

The UK government has launched a consultation to shape a legal framework for AI and copyright, aiming to balance the needs of AI developers and creative industries. It seeks input on key issues like digital replicas, copyright protection, and transparency.
Pamela Bryer
Pamela Bryer

A consultation has been launched to gather views on how the UK government can provide a robust legal framework for AI and copyright that supports both the AI sector and the creative industries.

The consultation is supported by both the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

Views are sought on key issues, such as those relating to digital replicas and copyright protection for computer-generated works, as well as proposals to deliver against the following government objectives:

  • boosting trust and transparency between sectors, by ensuring AI developers provide right holders with greater clarity about how they use their material
  • enhancing right holders' control over whether or not their works are used to train AI models, and their ability to be paid for its use where they so wish
  • ensuring AI developers have access to high-quality material to train leading AI models in the UK and support innovation across the UK AI sector

Those wishing to contribute have until 25 February 2025 to do so.

