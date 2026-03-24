From Turin To The World: Empowering Italian Entrepreneurs Abroad

Italian entrepreneurship has long been characterised by a strong outward outlook. Companies across the country – particularly small and medium-sized enterprises – often look beyond domestic borders to develop new commercial relationships, expand their customer base, and position their products within global supply chains.

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Italian entrepreneurship has long been characterised by a strong outward outlook. Companies across the country – particularly small and medium-sized enterprises – often look beyond domestic borders to develop new commercial relationships, expand their customer base, and position their products within global supply chains. In recent years, this tendency has accelerated. International expansion has become an essential part of the growth strategy for many Italian businesses seeking stability and long-term competitiveness.

At the same time, operating internationally has become significantly more complex. Tax systems are evolving rapidly, regulatory frameworks differ widely between jurisdictions, and geopolitical developments are reshaping global trade relationships. For entrepreneurs, the challenge is not only identifying new opportunities abroad but also ensuring that expansion is structured in a way that is financially sound, compliant with local regulations, and sustainable over time.

Studio Gullì works alongside Italian businesses navigating these realities. With a long-standing presence in the Turin business community and extensive experience in international consulting, the firm supports companies that are expanding their activities abroad or establishing relationships with foreign partners. By combining technical expertise with an understanding of the practical challenges faced by entrepreneurs, Studio Gullì helps transform international ambitions into structured, achievable business strategies.

Italian entrepreneurship beyond national borders

Italy’s economic fabric is built on a dense network of SMEs that are often highly specialised, innovative, and strongly connected to regional industrial ecosystems. These businesses have historically demonstrated a remarkable ability to compete internationally, particularly in sectors such as manufacturing, engineering, design, fashion, food production, and advanced technology.

While exporting has long been a cornerstone of Italian economic success, the approach to internationalisation has evolved significantly. Today, many companies are moving beyond traditional export models and considering deeper forms of international engagement. Establishing subsidiaries abroad, forming joint ventures with foreign partners, or relocating elements of production and distribution to strategic markets are becoming increasingly common strategies.

Such decisions open the door to significant opportunities. Access to new markets can diversify revenue streams, strengthen supply chains, and increase brand visibility. However, these opportunities must be balanced against the complexities that accompany cross-border activity. Each new jurisdiction introduces different tax obligations, reporting standards, employment regulations, and corporate governance requirements. Without careful planning, these factors can quickly become obstacles to growth.

Understanding the challenges of international expansion

For many entrepreneurs, the decision to expand abroad represents both an exciting opportunity and a significant operational challenge. The regulatory and fiscal landscape varies considerably between countries, and businesses must adapt their structures accordingly. Issues such as transfer pricing, withholding taxes, double taxation agreements, and local compliance obligations can all influence the success of an international venture.

In addition to fiscal considerations, companies must also navigate differences in business culture, contractual practices, and administrative systems. What may appear straightforward in one jurisdiction can become complex in another. Entrepreneurs entering foreign markets therefore need advisors who understand not only the technical aspects of international regulation but also the broader commercial environment in which their clients operate.

Studio Gullì approaches internationalisation with this holistic perspective. Rather than focusing solely on compliance, the firm works closely with clients to understand their strategic objectives and operational realities. This allows the development of solutions that are both technically robust and aligned with the client’s long-term business goals.

Studio Gullì’s role in supporting global growth

Supporting Italian entrepreneurs in international markets has been a defining element of Studio Gullì’s activity. Over the years, the firm has assisted numerous companies in structuring their international operations, entering new markets, and managing the fiscal and administrative aspects of cross-border business.

This support begins with strategic analysis. Before a company enters a new jurisdiction, it is essential to evaluate the fiscal and regulatory implications of that decision. Studio Gullì helps clients assess potential risks, identify the most appropriate corporate structures, and plan the financial framework within which the business will operate.

Once operations begin, the firm provides ongoing assistance with tax compliance, financial reporting, and the management of cross-border transactions. This includes guidance on VAT obligations, corporate taxation, and the coordination of fiscal requirements across multiple jurisdictions. By ensuring that these processes are handled correctly from the outset, businesses can focus their attention on commercial development rather than administrative uncertainty.

Equally important is the firm’s advisory role in helping entrepreneurs interpret changing global conditions. Trade policies, international tax rules, and regulatory standards continue to evolve, and companies operating internationally must remain adaptable. Through continuous monitoring of regulatory developments and proactive planning, Studio Gullì helps clients maintain stability while pursuing growth opportunities abroad.

A network that supports international collaboration Studio Gullì’s international capabilities are strengthened through its participation in IR Global, where the firm serves as the exclusive Italian member for Accounting Services. This global network brings together legal, financial, and consulting professionals in more than 170 jurisdictions, allowing the firm to collaborate seamlessly with trusted partners worldwide.

For clients, this network represents a significant advantage. International expansion rarely occurs within a single jurisdiction, and businesses often require coordinated advice across multiple countries. Through IR Global, Studio Gullì can ensure that clients receive consistent, high-quality guidance wherever their activities take them.

Whether supporting an Italian company entering the United States market, assisting with investments in Europe, or coordinating with advisors in emerging economies, the firm’s global connections allow it to provide integrated solutions that reflect both local realities and international best practices.

Global reach from Turin

For Italian entrepreneurs, international markets continue to offer significant opportunities for growth and innovation. At the same time, these opportunities require careful preparation and a clear understanding of the fiscal and regulatory frameworks that govern cross-border activity.

From its roots in Turin to its growing global reach, Studio Gullì continues to act as a bridge between markets, cultures, and business systems – supporting Italian entrepreneurs as they expand their horizons and build their presence in the global economy.

To learn more about how Studio Gullì can support your company’s international activities, please visit www.studio-gulli.com or contact our team for further information.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.