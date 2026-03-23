Privy Council Gives Guidance On Assessing Reasonable Notice For Terminating A Distribution Agreement Where There Is No Express Termination Clause

The decision emphasises that the aim of reasonable notice is to enable an orderly wind‑down, not to protect the recipient of the notice from loss of profits.

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The decision emphasises that the aim of reasonable notice is to enable an orderly wind‑down, not to protect the recipient of the notice from loss of profits.

The Privy Council has upheld the decision of the Bahamian Court of Appeal that a notice period of just over three months to terminate a distribution agreement was reasonable, despite the contractual relationship having lasted around 40 years: Anheuser-Busch International Inc v Commonwealth Brewery Ltd (The Bahamas) [2026] UKPC 8.

Relevant factors in assessing reasonableness in this case included: the limited economic significance of the distribution arrangement to the distributor's overall business; the fact that the distributor was allowed to distribute its own products and those of competitors; the supplier's interest in being able to set up a new distributorship within a reasonable period of time; and the practical difficulties of requiring both parties to continue to perform the contract during a prolonged notice period.

The decision underlines that the purpose of an implied term requiring reasonable notice is to enable contracting parties to wind down their relationship in an orderly way, and to give the recipient of the notice a reasonable opportunity to adjust and make progress towards alternative arrangements. Reasonable notice is not a mechanism for protecting the recipient's profits or giving them sufficient time to rebuild an equivalent business. Further, businesses should not assume that the long duration of their contractual relationship will necessarily entitle them to a long notice period.

The decision also acts as a reminder that contracting parties should ensure that contractual termination rights are expressly defined, or else be prepared to accept the risks that come with leaving a reasonable notice period to be implied.

Background

The case concerned an oral distribution agreement under which Burns House Ltd, a Bahamian distributor, had the exclusive right to distribute certain beer brands supplied by Anheuser-Busch International Inc. The agreement was entered into in 1975 and developed over time through various reorganisations and a novation.

The supplier terminated the contract for strategic commercial reasons, giving around three months' notice. The distributor considered this period unreasonable. It considered that a reasonable period would be three and a half years, being around one month for each year of the distribution agreement.

It was common ground between the parties that, in the absence of any express termination provisions, the distribution agreement contained an implied term that reasonable notice of termination had to be given. At first instance in the Bahamian court, the trial judge held that a reasonable notice period would have been fifteen months. The Bahamian Court of Appeal overturned that decision, holding that a reasonable range would be three to six months in this case, and thus the notice given was reasonable. The distributor then appealed to the Privy Council.

Decision

The Privy Council unanimously upheld the Court of Appeal's decision, holding that the notice given was reasonable. Lord Hodge gave the lead judgment.

The Board began by examining a number of English and Commonwealth authorities regarding reasonable notice in the context of distribution agreements. These authorities gave rise to several propositions:

The question of whether a term that reasonable notice must be given before a party terminates an agreement is to be implied into a contract must be answered in the light of the circumstances existing when the contract was made.

The implication of a reasonable period of notice serves the common purpose of the parties, which in general is derived from the desire that both parties may be expected to have to cushion themselves against sudden change. In most circumstances, the purpose of implying such a term is to allow the party receiving the notice an opportunity to adjust its business and to make progress towards entering into alternative arrangements. Thechief purposeof the notice, in other words, is to allow an orderly wind‑down and adjustment of the relationship. It is not to protect the recipient of the notice from all loss of profit resulting from the termination.

The length of notice that is reasonable is to be assessed by reference to circumstances at the time that notice is given.

The factors relevant to the assessment of what is reasonable depend on the circumstances of the parties and the markets in which they operate. In general, these factors are relevant only insofar as they inform the purpose of the notice, i.e., an orderly exit from the arrangement and the recipient's adjustment to the impending termination.

The Board discussed several factors identified in the case law, emphasising that they will have weight only to the extent that they affect what is a reasonable period of adjustment:

The Board noted that the formality of the contract has been recognised as a factor, but whether or not the contract is formally documented cannot affect the period of adjustment needed. However, the fact that parties have not chosen to protect themselves by agreeing a period of notice points away from a long period of notice if other things are equal. Further, it may be relevant whether there is formality in the sense of a regular, settled relationship, as it may be harder to adjust to the loss of such a relationship rather than one conducted on an ad hoc or occasional basis. How long the relationship has operated is relevant insofar as it reflects the significance of the business to the recipient of the notice and the recipient's ability to adjust to its loss. The significance of the relationship to the recipient's business is a factor of "central importance" as it determines whether the recipient can adjust to the loss of the relationship with ease or with difficulty. The ability of a distributor to sell competing products is relevant to this factor. The extent to which the recipient of the notice has invested financial, management and personnel resources into the relationship. A longer notice might be required if the recipient has dedicated significant staff that cannot readily be redeployed. Whether the recipient of the notice has, with the counterparty's knowledge, incurred extraordinary capital expenditure or business expenses specifically for the relationship a short time before the relationship was terminated. Where the product of this expenditure cannot readily be used elsewhere this might point to a longer period of notice. Whether the recipient of the notice might face further difficulties in terminating the relationship, for example because it has entered into third party commitments to service the arrangement that cannot themselves readily be terminated. A factor which points strongly against a long period of notice is that both parties, in the absence of a supervening agreement, are obliged to continue to perform during the period of notice at a time where one party wishes to terminate and the other needs to reallocate its resources. The longer the period of notice, the more difficult it will be for the parties to keep performing their obligations effectively.

The Board did not consider this list of factors to be exhaustive. Market practice and custom might also be relevant, as well as practicalities such as seasonality. Each case will depend on its particular circumstances. Nonetheless, the decisions of courts in cases involving similar facts may provide a helpful check on the court's assessment and are a useful guide. In assessing reasonableness, the court should also bear in mind that commercial relationships involve risk-taking and the notice period is not intended to protect the recipient from all financial loss caused by termination.

Applying these factors to the facts of this case, the Board held that the Bahamian Court of Appeal was entitled to set aside the first instance decision because the judge had relied on irrelevant factors and failed to take account of relevant factors when fixing the notice period.

The judge's central error was to treat the period of the distributor's reduced profits following termination (15 months) as the measure of reasonable notice. Reasonable notice is not intended to protect the recipient from loss of profits while it replaces its business. A commercial party entering into an arrangement that does not stipulate a fixed period of notice takes the risk that it might suffer loss while it adjusts its business to termination.

The judge had also placed weight on the distributor's staffing costs and warehouse investment, but there was no finding that these were anything other than ordinary business expenses.

By contrast, the judge had failed to attach weight to several factors pointing towards a shorter notice period, including: (i) the distributor was free to sell competing products; (ii) the terminated business accounted for only around 10% of the distributor's turnover; (iii) the supplier's legitimate interest in setting up a new distribution arrangement within a reasonable period of time; and (iv) the practical and commercial difficulties of requiring both parties to continue performing an agreement that was coming to an end. This was a particular risk given that the distributor traded in competing products. It was necessary to consider the interests of both parties to the contract when fixing the reasonable period of notice.

The Board indicated it would not have given the weight which the Court of Appeal gave to the fact that the distribution agreement was not set out in a formal document. In reality, this was no ad hoc relationship. Had the business generated by the distribution agreement made up a large proportion of the distributor's turnover, the fact that it was established and relatively unchanging would have been a factor pointing to a longer period of notice.

Taking all relevant factors together, the Court of Appeal was entitled to conclude that a relatively short notice period was sufficient to cushion the effect on the distributor of the termination of the agreement. While each case will turn on its own circumstances, the case law concerning analogous distribution agreements supported this conclusion.

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