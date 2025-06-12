How A Commercial Lawyer Can Propel Your Business Forward

Your business is more than just a job, it is your 'work-baby', the reason you get up in the morning, and often is part of your lasting legacy. Every proficient corporate commercial solicitor understands this. Sam Glascow, a corporate commercial solicitor, evaluates what you should be looking at when selecting such a solicitor.

Relying on the expertise and legal advice of your solicitor is crucial for the success of your business, not only at the inception of your business or at the end when you are looking to sell it, but throughout the entirety of the business operations. This then poses the question, does your solicitor have the right expertise, know-how, experience, and ability to recognise your specific business needs and the risks associated with the industry? It is essential that the solicitor you appoint, is one that understands not only what you need, but what your industry requires.

At RFB, our corporate commercial team have expertise in the following areas:

Buying and selling businesses/companies through asset sales or share sales

Whether buying or selling a business, understanding the legal difference between asset and share sales, as well as the intricacies of commercial transactions, is crucial. An expert at Ronald Fletcher Baker will help structure the deal to maximise commercial benefits, conduct thorough due diligence, draft and negotiate commercial contracts and agreements, and manage risks like liabilities, tax, and regulatory approvals. We also ensure compliance with industry-specific rules to protect your interests throughout the transaction.

Joint ventures

Joint ventures can help your business grow, enter new markets, and share resources, but they require careful commercial legal planning. RFB advises on structuring joint ventures—whether via contracts or corporate entities—and ensures agreements clearly define roles, contributions, profit-sharing, decision-making, and exit strategies. Our guidance helps you form collaborative partnerships that protect your commercial interests and align with your broader business objectives .

Reorganisations and demergers

Corporate reorganisations and demergers help improve efficiency, streamline structures, or prepare for investment or sale. These complex processes involve shareholding changes, business transfers, and tax considerations. RFB advises on the best structure to meet your goals, providing practical solutions to ensure legal compliance while minimising risk and disruption. Whether restructuring, separating units, or planning succession, we provide strategic legal support tailored to your business to meet all legal requirements.

Partnerships and LLPs

Choosing the right structure—partnership or LLP—is key to managing responsibilities, risks, and taxes. RFB provides expert advice from commercial law solicitors on forming, operating, and dissolving partnerships and LLPs. We draft clear agreements covering profit-sharing, decision-making, duties, and exit plans to ensure your business relationships are solid and legally secure.

Regulatory compliance (GDPR, CQC, OFSTED, CAA etc.)

Staying compliant with regulatory bodies is essential to avoid penalties and maintain business continuity. We help draft policies, prepare for inspections, and respond to investigations, working alongside legal professionals to ensure your business meets the required standards efficiently and effectively.

Company formation and constitution of a variety of entities

We advise on forming and structuring a variety of entities, including charities and Community Interest Companies (CICs). As a reputable law firm, we ensure your organisation is set up with the right legal framework and supported by strong commercial agreements to meet your objectives.

Corporate governance

RFB provides guidance on establishing effective corporate governance frameworks. We help businesses implement policies and procedures that ensure transparency, accountability, and compliance with commercial legal services and regulatory standards.

Directors duties

We advise directors on their legal responsibilities and fiduciary duties, including aspects of intellectual property protection to ensure they act in the best interests of the company, including resolving disputes to ensure they act in the best interests of the company, comply with regulations, and avoid personal liability.

Share capital (structure, allotment and transfers)

RFB advises on structuring share capital under company law in accordance with established business law principles, managing allotments, and handling share transfers to support your company's growth and maintain compliance with corporate laws.

Shareholder rights and remedies

Protecting shareholder interests is vital to maintaining healthy company relations. We offer expert advice on shareholder rights and the remedies available, including issues related to commercial property in cases of dispute or breach. In cases of dispute or breach, our commercial litigation team are on board to ensure fair treatment, resolve conflicts efficiently and safeguard your investment.

Shareholder agreements

Drafting clear and comprehensive shareholder agreements is essential to prevent disputes and align expectations. We assist in creating tailored agreements that define rights, responsibilities, and provide practical advice on decision-making processes and exit arrangements to protect all parties involved.

Social media agencies

When working with social media agencies, clear contracts and compliance with advertising and data laws are essential. RFB provides legal guidance to ensure your agreements protect your brand while also supporting businesses in compliance with advertising regulations and intellectual property.

Influencers (from influencer agreements to regulatory advice)

Engaging influencers requires clear agreements and adherence to advertising regulations. RFB offers expert advice on drafting influencer contracts and ensuring compliance with relevant laws, including employment law, to protect your brand and reputation.

General commercial documents (NDAs, NCAs, loan agreements, service agreements, franchise agreements etc.)

Well-drafted commercial documents are the foundation of smooth business operations. We prepare and review a range of commercial documents, providing expert commercial advice to protect your interests and reduce legal risks. This includes NDAs, NCAs, loan agreements, service contracts, franchise agreements and more to protect your interests and reduce legal risks.

We also have extensive experience in specific sectors, including:

the care home industry;

pharmacy industry;

hospitality industry;

veterinary industry;

aviation sector;

sports sector (commercial sponsorships etc); and

the social media sector, including working with agencies, influencers etc.

Our corporate commercial team is highly adept and adaptable to meet your specific needs, regardless if your industry is outside of what is listed above. We are proactive at identifying and evaluating risks, especially for start-ups, with a deep understanding of the unique challenges they face. If we determine that your needs require more specialised advice, such as matters relating to intellectual property, we will connect you with the appropriate specialist.

A competent corporate commercial solicitor will be able to identify the risks and manage them in such a way that they will not hinder your business. Ronald Fletcher Baker's corporate commercial team take a pragmatic approach and is always aware of relevant laws to meet your needs and advise you accordingly.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.