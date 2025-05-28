Commercial Contracts and Agreements form the foundation and lifeblood of any business, allowing you to receive profit and growth from legally binding agreements.

We advise on a wide range of commercial agreements, ensuring that all obligations are clearly defined . We can deliver robust contracts that manage risk and allow your organisation to operate effectively and reach its strategic goals. You want to be able to keep your business on the front foot, and not have to worry about terms and conditions not fully accommodating your business operations or leading to disputes about potentially unfair contract conditions.

Here are a few key points to consider when drafting or reviewing commercial contracts:

Clarity and Precision

Our Corporate & Commercial team can ensure when drafting your contracts or reviewing or amending any that all terms and conditions of the contract are clearly defined to avoid ambiguity.

Compliance

We will make sure the commercial contract complies with governing law, relevant laws and regulations, and ensure any terms and conditions lawfully bind the counterparty and you as the business. When reviewing a commercial contract you receive we will check the contract's compliance with any relevant laws, regulations and codes of conduct that affect it.

Risk Management

Our Corporate & Commercial team have extensive experience and expertise in practice to identify potential risks and where necessary draft commercial clauses to mitigate risk.

Flexibility

We listen to our clients' needs, and allow for flexibility or rigidity to accommodate concerns, changes, or likely fluctuations in business operations or market conditions concerning the commercial contract.

Dispute Resolutions

Include clear procedures for resolving disputes with other parties to avoid costly and lengthy litigation. Where necessary we liaise with RFB's litigation team to ensure any commercial contract dispute clauses are watertight.

What We Do

At RFB Legal, our Corporate & Commercial team can help you with:

Consumer contracts

Core business and supply chain management

Development of goods and services

Brand promotion and exposure among clients is crucial for business growth, especially when protecting your trade secrets .

Routes to market – agency and partnering

Commercial sourcing agreements and I.T Services

Please also refer to our RFB Navigating Supplier, Customer and General Contracts page – Business Contracts – RFB Legal

How Our Commercial Contracts Lawyers Can Help

Every business depends on commercial contracts, from SMEs to large multinationals.

Our specialist lawyers and solicitors at RFB Legal will make sure your interests are always protected, while giving practical and commercially-focused advice. We take the time to learn about your business, and what you're trying to achieve, to ensure the best legal services tailored to your needs .

If you're a UK firm working internationally or based abroad and want to do business in the UK, we can help. We work with our business and immigration teams to provide solutions for businesses after successful formations of companies in the UK and getting sponsor and visa permits.

We know how important certainty of costs and value is for any business and will where appropriate try to agree fixed pricing before we start.

Consumer contracts

All commercial contracts need to be both readable for consumers and enforceable, while addressing liability concerns . RFB Legal will ensure contracts are in plain and legible language, understandable so your business customers understand the consequence of accepting the commercial contract.

They must be transparent and our Corporate and Commercial team have expertise to draft commercial contracts for consumers so they can bind consumers and not be deemed unfair or outside legislation, especially when agreements involve two or more parties, such as the Consumer Rights Act 2015 and for digital contracts, in reference to regulations such as the Consumer Contracts (Information, Cancellation and Additional Charges) Regulations 2013 and Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 (with changes now in force since 05 April 2025).

Core business and supply chain management

RFB Legal can assist you and your companies business on day-to-day business contracts, including:

Confidentiality agreements

Consultancy agreements and introducer agreements

Supply agreements and arrangements for goods and services

Terms and conditions in your standard sales contracts with suppliers and agency agreements , ensuring the commercial contract has the best legal position to manage risk and maximise chance of profit in the marketplace

Drafting and renewing fixed-price contracts, audits and recommendations, where our Corporate and Commercial team will clearly define the scope of work, deliverables and timelines in the contract to avoid misunderstandings and scope creep. Our team can also include contingency clauses tailored to your specific situation to handle unforeseen circumstances and costs overruns.

Development of goods and services

It's important to get advice on the legal issues linked to getting new products or services to market. Or partnering and growing your business platform and services. We can give advice and draft contracts about:

Manufacturing agreements

Joint ventures

Partnering

Licensing

Brand promotion and exposure

Our team at RFB Legal can advise on a broad range of commercial sponsorship arrangements, and we have understanding of commercial influencer terms and conditions on various social media platforms. We can also advise on issues linked to terms and conditions of advertising on your platforms.

Routes to market

We can help organisations expand their markets or transform the way their business operates. We can also help renew existing arrangements.

Our commercial lawyers regularly advise on:

Agency and distributor arrangements

Franchising

Co-branding

Joint ventures

Partnering and collaboration arrangements

Sourcing Arrangements and I.T Services

We can help with all types of commercial sourcing arrangements, with specialist experience in:

Outsourcing agreements

SAAS agreements

Shared services

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.