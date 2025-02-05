ARTICLE
5 February 2025

Pricing Issues In Commercial Contracts: A 5 Minute Primer

TS
Travers Smith LLP

Contributor

United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Richard Offord,Katie Hindley, and Jonathan Rush
In this short video, Richard Offord, Katie Hindley and Jonathan Rush provide a 5 minute primer on key pricing issues in commercial contracts. Topics covered include whether suppliers can raise prices unilaterally, how to deal with inflation, cost plus and open book pricing, audit clauses, "best price" or MFN obligations, price-matching clauses and benchmarking.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Richard Offord
Richard Offord
Photo of Katie Hindley
Katie Hindley
Photo of Jonathan Rush
Jonathan Rush
