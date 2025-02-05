Pricing Issues In Commercial Contracts: A 5 Minute Primer

It’s not just law at Travers Smith. Our clients’ business is our business. Independent and bound only by our clients’ ambitions, we are wherever they need us to be. We focus on key areas of work where we are genuinely market leading. If it’s hard – ask Travers Smith.
In this short video, Richard Offord, Katie Hindley and Jonathan Rush provide a 5 minute
primer on key pricing issues in commercial contracts. Topics
covered include whether suppliers can raise prices unilaterally,
how to deal with inflation, cost plus and open book pricing, audit
clauses, "best price" or MFN obligations, price-matching
clauses and benchmarking.
