Pricing Issues In Commercial Contracts: A 5 Minute Primer

In this short video, Richard Offord, Katie Hindley and Jonathan Rush provide a 5 minute primer on key pricing issues in commercial contracts.

It’s not just law at Travers Smith. Our clients’ business is our business. Independent and bound only by our clients’ ambitions, we are wherever they need us to be. We focus on key areas of work where we are genuinely market leading. If it’s hard – ask Travers Smith.

In this short video, Richard Offord, Katie Hindley and Jonathan Rush provide a 5 minute primer on key pricing issues in commercial contracts. Topics covered include whether suppliers can raise prices unilaterally, how to deal with inflation, cost plus and open book pricing, audit clauses, "best price" or MFN obligations, price-matching clauses and benchmarking.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.