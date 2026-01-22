UK Supreme Court Clarifies Meaning Of Contractor Termination Clause In Widely Used JCT Standard Form Of Contract

In a highly anticipated decision, the UK Supreme Court has delivered a significant judgment in the case of Providence Building Services Limited v Hexagon Housing Association Limited [2026] UKSC 1, settling a crucial point regarding contractor termination rights under the widely used JCT form.



In allowing Hexagon's appeal and unanimously overturning the decision of the Court of Appeal, the Supreme Court clarified that, on a proper construction of clause 8.9.4, a contractor's ability to terminate for repeated employer defaults, is contingent upon a right to terminate having accrued for the initial default.



Whilst the focus of the Supreme Court's judgment was on the correct interpretation of clauses 8.9.3 and 8.9.4 of the JCT 2016 Design and Build Contract, this wording appears across various JCT contracts (including the latest 2024 editions) and the Scottish Building Contract Committee forms which are based on the JCT, and so the judgment is of wide application. The Supreme Court also provided important guidance in respect of the principles of contractual interpretation when considering standard form contracts.

Background to the Dispute

The Employer (Hexagon Housing Association Limited) and the Contractor (Providence Building Services Limited) entered into a building contract in the form of a JCT Design and Build Contract (2016 edition) with relatively minor amendments.

The dispute related to two separate payment notices submitted by the Contractor which the Employer failed to make payment of within the requisite timeframe and the Contractor's subsequent termination of the Contract. Key to the dispute were two clauses, which the parties had made minor immaterial amendments to:

Clause 8.9.3

"If a specified default or a specified suspension event continues for 28 days from the receipt of notice under clause 8.9.1 or 8.9.2, the Contractor may on, or within 21 days from, the expiry of that 28 day period by a further notice to the Employer terminate the Contractor's employment under this Contract."

Clause 8.9.4

".4 If the Contractor for any reason does not give the further notice referred to in clause 8.9.3, but (whether previously repeated or not):



.1 the Employer repeats a specified default; or

.2 a specified suspension event is repeated for any period, such that the regular progress of the Works is or is likely to be materially affected thereby,

then, upon or within 28 days after such repetition, the Contractor may by notice to the Employer terminate the Contractor's employment under this Contract."

In December 2022, the Employer failed to make an interim payment by the requisite date (Initial Default). Accordingly, the Contractor served a notice of specified default (pursuant to clause 8.9.1). The Employer subsequently made payment within the 28-day cure period, meaning the Contractor's right to terminate, pursuant to clause 8.9.3 (which would have accrued had the Employer's default persisted beyond 28 days), did not fully materialise.

In May 2023, the Employer missed a further interim payment. The Contractor, treating this as a repetition of a specified default, issued a Notice of Termination under clause 8.9.4.

The Employer challenged the Notice of Termination, arguing that a right to terminate under clause 8.9.3 for the Initial Default must have fully accrued before the Contractor could exercise its termination rights under clause 8.9.4 for a repeated default.

Journey through the Courts

Adjudication and High Court (TCC) : The Adjudicator and High Court (Adrian Williamson KC) sided with the Employer, agreeing that a right to terminate under clause 8.9.3 must have first accrued.

: The Adjudicator and High Court (Adrian Williamson KC) sided with the Employer, agreeing that a right to terminate under clause 8.9.3 must have first accrued. Court of Appeal: The Court of Appeal (Lord Justice Coulson, Lord Justice Popplewell and Lord Justice Stuart-Smith) reversed the decision of the High Court concluding that the Contractor could terminate under clause 8.9.4 for a repeated default, even if the Initial Default was remedied within the cure period and a full right to terminate under clause 8.9.3 had not accrued, stating that the Employer's interpretation would allow "a serial defaulter to escape any meaningful consequences" if they consistently paid 'just' within the cure period.

Supreme Court Decision

The Supreme Court unanimously allowed the Employer's appeal. They favoured an interpretation that led to a more "rational" and "commercial out-come" whilst emphasising the importance of interpreting industry-wide standard form contracts consistently.

Focussing on the "objective and natural meaning" of the words in clause 8.9.4, the Supreme Court held that because of the opening words of clause 8.9.4, it is "parasitic" on clause 8.9.3. The Supreme Court determined that such wording makes clear that the Contractor must have had an accrued right to terminate under clause 8.9.3 before 8.9.4 applies; in other words, clause 8.9.3 is the "gateway" to clause 8.9.4.

The Supreme Court held that the contrasting interpretation put forward on behalf of the Contractor would "put forward an extreme outcome" meaning that any breach by late payment (provided a specified notice of default was issued), if repeated by any subsequent late payment, would entitle the Contractor to terminate. The Supreme Court considered that clause 8.2.1 (which requires that termination of a contractor's employment should not be given unreasonably or vexatiously) would give "scant comfort" to an Employer in such a scenario.

In respect of the principles of contract interpretation, the Supreme Court confirmed that the established approach, based on the objective intentions of the contracting parties, should still be applied. However, where parties utilise an industry-wide standard form, it can generally be assumed that their objective intentions are that their respective rights and obligations should be consistent with (i) those of other parties utilising the same form; and (ii) those responsible for the drafting of that standard form.

The Supreme Court noted that contractor defaults are treated differently in the standard form – the equivalent termination clause for contractor default (clause 8.4.3) uses different words to clause 8.9.4 and the two clauses do not have the same meaning.

Impact of Judgment

The clarification provided by this judgment is significant given the importance of exercising termination rights correctly so as not to risk being in repudiatory breach of contract. The judgment will no doubt be welcomed by employers and lets both parties know where they stand. It is interesting to note the Supreme Court's comment that if the termination clause causes problems for contractors, then "that is a matter for the JCT to consider...in a future draft of the standard form contract". Ally MacKenzie

For Employers: The decision offers a measure of protection, ensuring that minor, albeit repeated, late payments that are promptly cured will not automatically trigger a contractor's right to terminate.

For Contractors: Contractors now have greater clarity, understanding that to successfully terminate for a repeated default under clause 8.9.4 they must demonstrate that a right to terminate for a prior default under clause 8.9.3 had fully accrued.

Contractual Interpretation: The judgment reinforces the Supreme Court's approach to interpreting standard form contracts; prioritising the objective meaning of the words and striving for commercially sensible outcomes.

