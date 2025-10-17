ARTICLE
17 October 2025

Damage, Defects And Delay – The Interplay Between Insurance And Construction Claims

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
When disputes arise in the context of a construction project (which they commonly do) and the principal seeks recourse for damage and delays, a complex interplay can arise between claims between principal and contractor, and claims with insurers.
Worldwide Real Estate and Construction
Alexander Oddy,Travis Gooding,Nick Oury
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Alexander Oddy’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • with Finance and Tax Executives
  • in United Kingdom
  • with readers working within the Insurance industries

When disputes arise in the context of a construction project (which they commonly do) and the principal seeks recourse for damage and delays, a complex interplay can arise between claims between principal and contractor, and claims with insurers. Focusing on one to the exclusion of the other can inadvertently create a gap in recovery, leaving money 'on the table'.

Unfortunately, this is a situation that arises all too often, particularly where the respective claims are handled by different teams within their organisation, without coordination. Developing a holistic recovery strategy, addressing claims against both the contractor and insurers, allows principals to assess the relative strengths and priority of the claims, make informed decisions when conducting both claims, and maximise overall recovery.

Read ourarticle in the latest edition of Inside Arbitration written by Alexander Oddy (UK) and Travis Gooding (Australia) along with Dan Waldek (Singapore) and Nick Oury (Dubai) which explores some of the key aspects of the interplay and the tensions that arise when a principal has both an insurance claim and a claim under the construction contract.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Alexander Oddy
Alexander Oddy
Photo of Travis Gooding
Travis Gooding
Photo of Daniel Waldek
Daniel Waldek
Photo of Nick Oury
Nick Oury
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More