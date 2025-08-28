GAR Guide To Construction Arbitration Now Available To Download, Including HSF Kramer Chapter On "Construction Arbitration And Turnkey Projects"

London-based Construction & Infrastructure Disputes partners James Doe and Mike McClure KC, alongside Knowledge Counsel Noe Minamikata, have authored the chapter on 'Construction Arbitration and Turnkey Projects' in the sixth edition of Global Arbitration Review's Guide to Construction Arbitration.

The Guide to Construction Arbitration is an in-depth review of construction disputes internationally – pulling together both substantive and procedural sides of the subject in one volume.

Across four parts, it moves from explaining the mechanics of FIDIC contracts and particular procedural questions that arise at the disputes stage, to how to organise an effective arbitration, before ending with a section on the specifics of certain contracts and of key countries and regions. The chapters are written by leaders in the field from both the civil and common law worlds and other relevant professions.

This sixth edition is fully up to date with the new FIDIC suites and includes chapters on expert witnesses, claims resolution, dispute boards, ADR, agreements to arbitrate, investment treaty arbitration and Canada. It is a must-have for anyone seeking to improve their understanding of construction disputes or construction law.

The chapters in the guide address key issues in the following general topics:

International construction contracts Dispute resolution for construction disputes Select topics on construction arbitration Regional construction arbitration

Our chapter, 'Construction Arbitration and Turnkey Projects' is available online or can be downloaded as a PDF. The full guide can be accessed online at: The Guide to Construction Arbitration - Global Arbitration Review

Accreditation: This article was first published on Global Arbitration Review in August 2025; for further in-depth analysis, please visit GAR Guide to Construction Arbitration – Sixth Edition

