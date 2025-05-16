Construction & Engineering - Horizon Scanner Infrastructure, Construction, Energy, May 2025

TARIFFS

As uncertainty in relation to the applicability and scope of tariffs continues, our briefing looks at considerations when negotiating construction contracts or managing the impact of tariffs under existing contracts: Tariffs: Considerations in Construction Contracts.

FORTHCOMING LEGISLATION

In the Government's Legislation Programme – Summer 2025, bills for priority publication include the Apartment and Duplex Defects Remediation Bill, the Heat (Networks and Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill, and the Remediation of Dwellings Damaged by the Use of Defective Concrete Blocks (Amendment) Bill. Bills for priority drafting include the EU Deforestation Regulation Bill, the Energy Performance of Buildings Bill, and the Building Standards Regulatory Authority Bill.

We looked at the EU law driving the EU Deforestation Regulation Bill in our briefing: EU Deforestation Regulation: Proposed Delay.

We looked at the EU law driving the Energy Performance of Buildings Bill in our briefing: How to get a Net-Zero Building Stock: Q&As on the Recast Energy Performance of Buildings Directive.

UK CONSTRUCTION CASELAW

Contract by WhatsApp

In the UK case of Jaevee Homes Limited v Fincham [2025] EWHC 942 (TCC), the High Court in England and Wales found that a binding contract for demolition works was formed by texts exchanged over WhatsApp. This judgment underscores the care required during contractual negotiations to avoid being bound before final agreement is reached. We look at the judgment in our briefing: Can texts exchanged over WhatsApp create a binding contract?

STANDARD FORM CONTRACTS

Capital Works Management Framework

The Office of Government Procurement published minor amendments to CWMF documents, including instructions to tenderers for consultancy services.

PRODUCTS AND SUSTAINABILITY

Ecodesign

The European Commission's Working Plan 2025-2030 for the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation and Energy Labelling Framework Regulation is intended to promote sustainable, repairable, circular and energy efficient products across Europe. It lists the products that should be prioritised to introduce ecodesign requirements and energy labelling over the next five years. They include steel and aluminium. Further information is available in the Commission's press release: Commission rolls out plan to boost circular and efficient products in the EU.

Product Alerts

The National Buildings Control & Market Surveillance Office has identified dangerous products (in the area of fire safety) which fail to comply with the Construction Products Regulation. Further information is available on the Office's website: Product Alerts | NMSO.

Home Performance Index

The IGBC identifies a certification standard for new homes, the Home Performance Index Certification, which it indicates is EU Taxonomy aligned.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.