John Sisk And The Allocation Of Risk

The recent case of John Sisk and Son Ltd v Capital & Centric (Rose) Ltd [2025] EWHC 594 (TCC) provides important lessons on contract interpretation and risk allocation in construction projects, all while highlighting the importance of clear drafting in JCT contracts.

Background

Sisk was engaged under an amended JCT Design and Build 2016 contract for the design and construction of substantial works at Weir Mill, Chestergate, Stockport. The contract contained clauses (2.42.1 to 2.42.3) broadly allocating risk for ground conditions and existing structures to Sisk. The schedule of amendments contained fairly standard changes to the JCT including an obligation on Sisk to have inspected and examined the site and its surroundings beforehand, as well as in respect of the nature of the ground, the sub-surface conditions and sub-soil. However, these clauses were "subject to item 2 of the Clarifications".

The Clarifications were defined in the contract as the document titled "contract clarifications" contained within the Employer's Requirements. In the electronic version of the contract there were two clarifications documents, one being a document headed "contract clarifications" and the other being a worksheet headed "tender submission clarifications". In the paper version of the contract there was only one clarification document, a printed copy of the "contract clarifications" document.

The "Contract Clarifications" document allocated risk to Capital & Centric however Capital & Centric argued that the "tender submission clarifications" document allocated risk to Sisk.

In turn, Sisk argued that the tender submissions clarification "merely records the initial qualification and some history of negotiations" but that the final contractual position was included in the clarifications document.

Judgment

The court found that, despite some ambiguity, the overall contract terms placed these risks on Capital & Centric as the employer. It held that the electronic "tender submission clarifications" did in fact form part of the contract, but not so as to form part of the definition of "Clarifications" and clause 2.42 only intended to include the "contract clarifications" document.

Practical Takeaways