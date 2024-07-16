Data Centres And ESG: New Developments Under The Labour Government (Podcast)

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has recently stepped in to recover two giant data centres on green belt sites in Buckingham and Hertfordshire, previously rejected local by councils.

The plans will form part of the new government's wider plans for a "new growth-focused approach to the planning system".

In our latest podcast episode, Sustainability Partner Ben Stansfield and Jocelyn Paulley, Head of our Data Centre Sector practice, discuss planning policies for data centres, data centre development and infrastructure and what this means for the data centre sector in the UK.

Listen to the podcast to find out more

self

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.