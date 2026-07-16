Sustainability In Aerospace And Defence: Driving A Low-carbon Future

When speaking of sustainability, aerospace and defence is frequently cast as part of the problem — a sector facing one of the hardest decarbonisation challenges in the global economy and frequently cited as a substantial source of emissions. There is, however, an additional perspective, often overlooked: beyond the adaptation solutions already in development (sustainable aviation fuels, next-generation engine efficiency, advanced materials, and the electrification of light aircraft), the sector's deep expertise in remote sensing, drone technology, and complex systems engineering makes it a powerful enabler of global sustainability efforts.

The decarbonisation agenda is widely accepted as being mission-critical and features high on the board agendas of most businesses operating in the sector. Less well known is how the same technologies that underpin modern aerospace and defence are being repurposed to tackle environmental challenges well beyond the norm: satellites monitoring deforestation across global supply chains, drones conducting wildlife conservation surveys and even firing seed capsules to support reforestation, and autonomous underwater vehicles tracking coral reef health and detecting ocean pollution. Very few sectors have the expertise or technology to make such a profound impact on global sustainability challenges

Why is sustainability such a critical priority for aerospace and defence?

Sustainability is central to the sector's long-term competitiveness and social licence to operate. Aviation faces mounting pressure to reduce emissions and meet climate targets, while defence organisations must balance operational readiness with environmental responsibility. This dual imperative means organisations must deliver complex programmes at scale and show measurable progress towards sustainability goals. In addition, stakeholders — including investors, regulators, and the public — are increasingly scrutinising the sector's environmental impact, making sustainability a key factor in maintaining trust and securing future growth.

How is the industry working towards decarbonisation?

Decarbonisation is a strategic priority across the aerospace and defence sector. While there is no single solution, organisations are pursuing multiple pathways to reduce emissions while maintaining operational performance and resilience.

Key areas of focus include:

Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF): providing the most immediate opportunity to reduce lifecycle emissions from existing aircraft fleets.

providing the most immediate opportunity to reduce lifecycle emissions from existing aircraft fleets. Hydrogen and electric propulsion: supporting the development of next-generation aircraft and longer-term transformation.

supporting the development of next-generation aircraft and longer-term transformation. Aircraft efficiency improvements: including lightweight materials, advanced aerodynamics and more efficient engines.

including lightweight materials, advanced aerodynamics and more efficient engines. Operational optimisation: using digital technologies to reduce fuel consumption and minimise waste.

Achieving Net Zero will require collaboration across industry, government and the wider energy ecosystem to scale infrastructure, investment and innovation.

How is aerospace and defence supporting global sustainability?

The contribution of the sector extends beyond reducing its own emissions. Aerospace and defence technologies are increasingly being used to support environmental protection, conservation and climate resilience initiatives around the world.

Examples include:

Satellites monitoring deforestation, land-use change and environmental risks, providing near real-time data to governments, businesses and conservation organisations.

monitoring deforestation, land-use change and environmental risks, providing near real-time data to governments, businesses and conservation organisations. Drones supporting wildlife conservation, ecosystem monitoring and reforestation projects, including surveying remote habitats and dispersing seeds in hard-to-reach areas.

supporting wildlife conservation, ecosystem monitoring and reforestation projects, including surveying remote habitats and dispersing seeds in hard-to-reach areas. Autonomous underwater vehicles tracking coral reef health, monitoring marine ecosystems and identifying sources of ocean pollution.

tracking coral reef health, monitoring marine ecosystems and identifying sources of ocean pollution. Earth observation technologies helping organisations assess the impact of climate change, improve resource management and strengthen disaster response planning.

helping organisations assess the impact of climate change, improve resource management and strengthen disaster response planning. Advanced analytics and AI transforming environmental data into actionable insights, enabling faster decision-making and more effective interventions.

These technologies provide a level of visibility and understanding that would otherwise be difficult or impossible to achieve. From protecting biodiversity and monitoring natural resources to supporting climate adaptation efforts, aerospace and defence innovation is increasingly helping organisations address environmental challenges on a global scale. As the volume and quality of environmental data continue to improve, the sector's role as an enabler of sustainability is likely to become even more significant.

How is innovation driving meaningful sustainability change?

Innovation remains one of the sector's most important sustainability enablers. Organisations are increasingly recognising that environmental performance and business performance often go hand in hand.

Areas driving change include:

New propulsion systems and alternative energy sources.

Advanced materials that improve efficiency while reducing environmental impact.

Artificial intelligence and data analytics to optimise operations.

Digital twins and predictive technologies that improve asset performance and reduce waste.

As sustainability becomes embedded within business strategy, innovation is helping organisations improve resilience, manage risk and unlock new growth opportunities.

How is sustainability reshaping the aerospace and defence industrial base?

Sustainability considerations are increasingly influencing decision-making across the entire value chain, from product design through to procurement and manufacturing.

Organisations are focusing on:

Improving energy efficiency across production facilities.

Reducing waste and increasing material reuse.

Incorporating sustainable and recyclable materials into products.

Embedding sustainability criteria into supplier selection and procurement processes.

Increasing transparency and accountability across supply chains.

As expectations from customers, investors and regulators continue to rise, sustainability is becoming a core driver of competitiveness and long-term value creation.

What challenges must the sector overcome on the path to Net Zero?

Despite significant progress, several barriers remain, and overcoming them will require coordinated action across industry, government and the wider energy ecosystem.

Key challenges include:

The cost and availability of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF): while SAF is widely viewed as the most viable short-term decarbonisation solution, production capacity remains limited and costs remain significantly higher than conventional jet fuel.

is widely viewed as the most viable short-term decarbonisation solution, production capacity remains limited and costs remain significantly higher than conventional jet fuel. Infrastructure requirements for hydrogen and electric propulsion: airports, energy networks and supply chains will require substantial investment before these technologies can be deployed at scale.

Regulatory and policy alignment across global markets: a consistent approach will be needed to provide certainty for investors and avoid creating barriers to innovation and adoption.

Balancing environmental objectives with operational and commercial requirements: organisations must continue to meet performance, safety and resilience demands while reducing their environmental impact.

Securing the investment needed to scale emerging technologies: many next-generation solutions remain in the development phase and require long-term funding and industry commitment.

The challenge is not simply developing new technologies but deploying them at the pace and scale needed to meet ambitious climate targets. Continued innovation, supportive policy frameworks and industry-wide collaboration will be critical to accelerating progress and ensuring the transition to a more sustainable future is both practical and commercially viable.

What does the future of sustainable aerospace and defence look like?

The transition to a lower-carbon future is already underway, with sustainability increasingly shaping investment, innovation and business strategy across the sector.

Looking ahead, organisations will continue to focus on:

Accelerating the adoption of low-carbon technologies.

Improving environmental performance across operations and supply chains.

Using advanced technologies to monitor and protect the environment.

Building resilience against climate-related risks.

Those that integrate sustainability into their long-term strategy will be best positioned to respond to evolving market demands and create lasting value.

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