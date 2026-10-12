Entrepreneurs and business founders are increasingly using family investment companies (FIC) to protect and build family wealth, often following a business exit. The logic is that, having built significant wealth, they want the right structure to share that wealth with the next generation while managing risk and providing governance.

While tax efficiency is an important feature, the real commercial advantage of an FIC is how it combines strategic investment structure with bespoke family governance.

What is a Family Investment Company?

An FIC is a private company, typically limited by shares, established to hold and manage family wealth such as cash, portfolios, and, in some cases, property or interests in private businesses.

The founders generally provide capital, retain strategic control at board and shareholder level, and issue different classes of shares to children or trusts. Those shares can carry income and capital rights without conferring control, enabling intergenerational participation in growth while maintaining stewardship at the centre.

Where tax fits in

Tax is an important consideration but it should support, not drive, the commercial design. An FIC is a company and pays corporation tax on its profits. The overall outcome depends on the asset mix, funding route, and extraction strategy, and should be modelled case by case with input from specialist tax advisers.

The key tax themes families should be aware of include:

Certain investment returns, particularly UK and overseas equity dividends, can benefit from favourable corporation tax treatment, making the FIC wrapper attractive for equity-heavy portfolios. Other returns, such as interest and capital gains, are taxable at corporation tax rates in the usual way.

Dividends, interest on founders’ loans, and share buy-backs each have different personal tax consequences for recipients. Alphabet shares can allow dividends to be directed to specific family members.

Growth shares can allow future growth in the fund to accrue outside the founders’ estate.

The optimal position depends on family objectives, time horizon, and existing wealth structures, and requires careful coordination across personal, trust, and corporate tax advice.

When an FIC may be suitable

An FIC tends to suit families with material investable wealth, a multi‑decade horizon, and a desire for disciplined, board‑led governance over a pooled asset base.