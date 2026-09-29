Private Capital And Mandatory Tax Adviser Registration: Widening Of Exclusions For In-house Tax Teams

The new regime: the problem for in-house teams

The UK is in the process of introducing, in phases, a regime under which tax advisers must register with HMRC in order to be able to interact with it on behalf of clients. To be eligible to register, a business must meet various compliance-based conditions relating both to the organisation and certain of its senior individuals (e.g. they have no overdue tax or outstanding tax returns).

A significant issue with the new regime has been concerns that its scope is too wide. Tax adviser is defined broadly - essentially a person who, in the course of their business, assists somebody else with their tax affairs – but the statutory exclusions are narrowly drawn. In particular, the exclusion that looks like it should help in-house tax teams, is drafted so that it only applies where the adviser interacts with HMRC in relation to "group undertakings". This is potentially problematic for in-house teams in private capital businesses, as they typically get involved with the tax affairs of non-group persons e.g. executives, fund entities, investors and investee entities.

The pause in implementation for regulated businesses

Following representations from industry bodies, earlier this year the government delayed the registration date from 17 August 2026 to 31 March 2027 for tax advisers whose:

business consists, to a substantial extent, of carrying on one or more "regulated activities" (from a UK financial regulatory perspective), or





whose clients are, to a substantial extent, group undertakings, where at least one of the adviser's group undertaking has a business which consists, to a substantial extent, of carrying on one or more "regulated activities".

We would expect most in-house tax teams within private capital businesses to fall within one of these categories.

This delay was to give the government time to identify where the scope of the rules needed to be clarified, and, in a welcome move, HMRC has used the pause to update its guidance to confirm further situations when an exclusion from the regime will apply.