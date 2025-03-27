ARTICLE
27 March 2025

New Funding For Airport Security Tech Promises Smoother Journeys For Passengers

MC
Marks & Clerk

Contributor

Marks & Clerk logo
Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.
Explore Firm Details
It's good to see the government looking to kill two birds with one stone here: trying to stay ahead of potential security threats in airports whilst encouraging innovation amongst British companies.
United Kingdom Transport
Dominic O'Connor
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

It's good to see the government looking to kill two birds with one stone here: trying to stay ahead of potential security threats in airports whilst encouraging innovation amongst British companies.

The aviation sector is worth £20 billion to the UK economy, and continued investment will ensure the long-term future of aviation, keeping the UK competitive internationally.

The gloomily named HADeS scheme will provide funding to six British companies (whose identities are seemingly still shrouded in darkness) to develop novel scanning technology which will help reduce delays in airport. £450,000 will be shared out amongst the six successful companies.

It will be interesting to learn more about the companies involved, and I look forward to seeing their technologies at work (as evidenced by smaller queues!) at an airport near me before long.

Passengers are set to benefit from smoother journeys thanks to funding for smart airport technology, announced today (18 March 2025) by the Department for Transport (DfT).

www.gov.uk/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Dominic O'Connor
Dominic O'Connor
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More