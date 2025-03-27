New Funding For Airport Security Tech Promises Smoother Journeys For Passengers

It's good to see the government looking to kill two birds with one stone here: trying to stay ahead of potential security threats in airports whilst encouraging innovation amongst British companies.

The aviation sector is worth £20 billion to the UK economy, and continued investment will ensure the long-term future of aviation, keeping the UK competitive internationally.

The gloomily named HADeS scheme will provide funding to six British companies (whose identities are seemingly still shrouded in darkness) to develop novel scanning technology which will help reduce delays in airport. £450,000 will be shared out amongst the six successful companies.

It will be interesting to learn more about the companies involved, and I look forward to seeing their technologies at work (as evidenced by smaller queues!) at an airport near me before long.

Passengers are set to benefit from smoother journeys thanks to funding for smart airport technology, announced today (18 March 2025) by the Department for Transport (DfT). www.gov.uk/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.