How To Build A Robust Safety Culture In Aviation

Instilling a robust safety culture across an aviation organization can be hard, but leadership from the top can make it easier. The reputational rewards make it worth the effort.

Aviation has become a very safe form of transport, the result of the industry's focus on both technical and human factors. Having the right technology in place is vital to maintaining safety, but it needs to be backed up by a culture that puts safety at the heart of everything the organization does. Every individual within the organization, from top executives to frontline employees, must be committed to maintaining the highest safety standards.

This article will explore the benefits of instilling a robust safety culture across an organization. It will focus on the central role that leadership plays in building a safety culture, and the importance of educating managers, especially those without prior aviation experience.

How can a robust safety culture enhance aviation performance?

There are several ways that a robust safety culture enhances an aviation organization's overall performance. It reduces the likelihood of incidents and accidents by promoting adherence to safety protocols and encouraging proactive risk management. This leads to safer operations and reduces the risk of both regulatory non-compliance and equipment damage and failure.

It also fosters a sense of trust and respect among employees, improving morale and engagement

It also fosters a sense of trust and respect among employees, improving morale and engagement. If every employee knows that they can (and should) stop operations at any time if they see something unsafe without fear of the consequences, they will feel empowered to speak up and act. This might create some short-term challenges, but in the medium-term it is likely to highlight where operational improvements can be made. In the longer-term, if workers feel safe and valued, their job satisfaction and engagement levels will improve, and productivity and performance will be enhanced.

Organizations known for their strong safety culture build trust with passengers, regulators and stakeholders. This can increase customer loyalty and improve reputation, which in turn can make safety a competitive advantage.

What are the barriers to a robust safety culture?

Implementing and sustaining a robust safety culture in aviation is not an easy task, and there are several challenges that need to be acknowledged, including:

Fear of reporting

Employees may fear repercussions for reporting safety issues, leading to underreporting of incidents and unresolved hazards. Creating a fair and transparent culture is essential to encouraging open communication.

Balancing safety and performance

There can be a tension between maintaining safety standards and meeting operational goals, such as on-time performance and profitability. Organizations must prioritize safety when appropriate without compromising operational efficiency.

Resource constraints

Limited funding and staffing can hinder the implementation of comprehensive safety programs and training. It is crucial to ensure that adequate resources are allocated to safety initiatives and promotion of a safety culture.

Access to systems

The reason often given for not reporting an incident is that the systems used to capture incidents or potential incident are not user-friendly. Employees and contractors need to have access to appropriate reporting systems, which need to be fully integrated into the organization.

Communication gaps

Poor communication between departments can result in overlooked hazards and missed opportunities for improvement. Establishing clear and open communication channels is vital for a cohesive safety culture.

The importance of a top-down approach

Safety culture is often looked at from the perspective of front-line employees, focusing on hazard identification through safety reports, compliance with safety protocols/procedures and awareness of risks. The role of the senior management in the organization's safety culture is often overlooked, but in many ways it is crucial.

Leadership commitment

When senior executives prioritize and frequently talk about safety, it sets a clear example for the entire organization. Leadership commitment signals that safety is not just a regulatory requirement but a core value.

Resource allocation

Leaders have the authority to allocate resources effectively. A top-down approach ensures that resources are dedicated to safety training, equipment and systems.

Policy implementation

Effective safety policies and procedures are more likely to be implemented and adhered to when they are championed, understood and raised in discussions by senior management.

Cultural influence

Leaders shape organizational culture. Their attitudes and behaviors towards safety influence the entire workforce, creating an environment where safety is a collective responsibility.

Educating managers without aviation experience

One of the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic in the aviation sector was the loss of many experienced professionals, many of whom had honed their safety instincts over years. The aviation industry must build back the lost experience, but it will take time, hard work and education.

Aviation is a heavily regulated industry with multiple oversight requirements including:

ethical compliance

data governance rules

anti-bribery

money laundering regulations

environmental, social and governance (ESG)

safety and compliance.

New executives and managers need to be familiar with the range of industry regulations and standards required to ensure compliance and avoid penalties for both the individual and the organization.

Senior leaders that join the aviation sector from other industries may lack specific knowledge about aviation safety and culture. An efficient education program can help plug the gap. Educating these leaders about the importance of safety in an environment as challenging as aviation is not simple, but it is essential if they are going to make informed decisions that prioritize safety and protect the reputation of the organization.

Educated managers can communicate more effectively with their teams and regulatory bodies

They also need to understand that efficient safety communication in aviation requires specific terminology and adhering to clearly defined protocols. Educated managers can communicate more effectively with their teams and regulatory bodies by using the right safety language, which can be particularly vital if an incident starts to escalate. When managers are knowledgeable about aviation safety and ways of communicating, they gain the trust and respect of their teams, which is crucial for fostering a strong safety culture.

The rewards of doing it right

While training leaders from outside the aviation industry can be a challenge, the potential benefits of bringing them through could be significant, not only in terms of filling the gaps left by COVID-19 but also the potential influx of new ideas and innovation they can bring to the aviation sector. Well-defined and implemented education programs will play an important role in getting them up and running.

Time is always a constraint in developing training programs that cover the range of subjects that an aviation safety program needs to cover. Organizations can potentially accelerate the process by implementing strategies such as pairing new managers with experienced mentors who can provide guidance and share practical insights. A program of ongoing education through workshops, seminars and online courses will keep managers and their teams updated on the latest safety developments and expectations.

A strong safety culture ensures compliance with safety regulations and drives operational excellence

In summary, a strong safety culture ensures compliance with safety regulations and drives operational excellence, enhances employee morale and builds a positive reputation, all of which contribute to superior safety performance in the aviation industry.

By ensuring that safety is a priority at the highest levels and equipping managers with the necessary knowledge and skills, aviation organizations can create a safer environment for both employees and passengers. Investing in safety culture is not just a regulatory requirement but a commitment to responsibility and excellence in the aviation industry.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.