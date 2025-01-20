The Risks Of Gray Zone Aggression To The Aviation Industry

In this episode of Geopolcast, join host Elisabeth Braw and speakers Jared Seth and Sam Wilkin as they discuss the risks of gray zone aggression on the aviation industry.
This episode also explores the impact of gray zone aggression on businesses globally with insights from our latest Political Risk Index.
Transcript:
JARED SETH: The industry is looking to collaborate, so making sure that information is shared, making sure that best practices are adhered to and protocols exist. Perhaps one of the problems and the newest challenges is just the number of incidents that are occurring and the potential for that to be quite overwhelming in some circumstances.
ELISABETH BRAW: A warm welcome to Geopolcast, the podcast from WTW exploring geopolitics and its impact. My name is Elisabeth Braw. I'm a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, where I focus on the intersection between geopolitics and the globalized economy, and also on hybrid and gray zone aggression. And I'm the author of Goodbye Globalization and the upcoming, The Undersea War.
