Enforcement In Africa: Investor Disputes Under New Regimes

Regime change can bring about changes for foreign investors. Jasmine Curtoni of King & Spalding considers the measures through which those investors can protect their investments.

In 2024, half the world and a third of African countries went to the polls. In Africa, this precipitated seismic political changes across the continent leading to uncertainty and increased risk for investors – especially those involved in long-term investments in industries like oil and gas, and mining. Risks are often particularly acute in these sectors, where the exploitation of valuable natural resources (especially by foreign investors) is a focus area for many new governments in Africa. For example, there has been an uptick in new African governments looking to overhaul or revoke licensing regimes, expropriation and even detention of company executives. Consequently, in these politically uncertain times, investors in Africa should be taking steps to protect themselves and their investments in 2025 and beyond.

A TIME OF CHANGE AND UNREST

In Africa, a number of countries have seen wholesale political change in 2024 – with many longstanding regimes (many controlled by the historical 'liberation' party") being replaced. In Senegal in April 2024, Bassirou Diomaye Faye was elected as President and won a large parliamentary majority on the back of the promise of radical reforms. In Botswana, the Botswana Democratic Party, which has been in power since independence in 1966, was defeated by the Umbrella for Democratic Change. In Mozambique, Frelimo, which has been in power since independence in 1975, claimed victory in the October 2024 elections. However, claims that the election was rigged precipitated widespread protests and violence. Furthermore, much of West and Central Africa (Mali, Chad, Guinea, Sudan, Burkina Faso) has undergone a seemingly endless string of coup d'états since 2020.

Many of these countries are rich in natural resources and the exploitation of these resources – especially by foreign investors – has come under increasing scrutiny in a surge of 'resource nationalism'. In Senegal, for example, President Faye has set up a commission to audit Senegal's natural resource agreements. Earlier in 2024, the Nigerian government ordered a general audit of the mining sector and suspended the grant of any new mining licence. Zambia's government has proposed a new Minerals Regulation Commission Bill, which seeks to "regulate and monitor the development and management of mineral resources". In Mali, Assimi Goita's military government recently introduced a new mining code which permits the government to take up to a 35% interest in mining projects. In a new trend that will alarm investors, Mali also recently detained the chief executive of Resolute Mining as well as four executives of Barrick Gold.

ADDRESSING THESE RISKS

There are various steps investors can take to shore up risk and address threats to their investments.

Investors instil strong contractual protections by memorialising all agreements in writing. This promotes certainty and the ability to enforce the agreement. Investors should also seek to negotiate clauses to ensure protection against risks like civil unrest, strikes and expropriation. Protections can include force majeure clauses, material adverse change clauses, stabilisation clauses as well as other guarantees and indemnities – including parallel guarantees and government support contracts.

Investors should make sure they agree how disputes will be resolved. Often, remedies under domestic law may be unavailable or not considered sufficiently independent or impartial. There is also a risk that sovereign immunity will be invoked. Investors should therefore consider including an arbitration clause explicitly agreeing the parties will refer any dispute to an independent tribunal, which can be administered by any number of organisations designed for this purpose such as the ICC International Court of Arbitration or International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes. Other important considerations include how the arbitrators should be appointed, the applicable law and seat of the arbitration.

Although investors should ideally seek to negotiate and agree explicit contractual protections, they should know and understand the application of bilateral and multilateral investment treaties. Most treaties apply automatically and do not need to be invoked by the investor, although they may be a very important factor when structuring investments (especially where negotiation of terms is difficult or impossible). These treaties can act as a helpful safety net against uncompensated expropriation, unfair or inequitable treatment, full protection and security and 'stabilisation' of laws. Investment treaties also usually provide recourse to international arbitration. In the event of a dispute, an investor should thus consider the scope of its claims, potential relief and available remedies under any applicable treaties.

Given recent unrest and even detention of some corporate executives, investors should consider ensuring they have adequate security and insurance in place as well as procedures or policies for handling and responding to various threats (such as detention, strikes, physical attacks) in a legal and reputable manner. Investors should also ensure that they have a full record of correspondence and relevant documents in their possession, which are backed up electronically or in a secure location.

In the event an actual dispute arises, and an investor needs to enforce its rights and/or obtain protection or compensation for its investment, it should first assess the scope of its potential claims under the law applicable to their contract as well as local and international law.

The next step is to assess the procedure that must be followed. Often, multiple routes may be available which requires careful strategic decision-making to ensure that the most beneficial route and potential outcome are realised (and that possible alternatives are not unknowingly foreclosed). Obtaining comprehensive and experienced legal counsel is imperative at an early stage to ensure that the right choices are made.

ALIVE TO RISKS

As investors head into 2025, there remains a lot of uncertainty about the standing and future of investments across Africa – especially where there is a new political order and unparticularised promises that existing policies and licensing regimes will be overhauled or abandoned. Current investors and future investors must be alive to these risks and take steps at the outset and throughout the term of their investment to adequately protect their investment and, if necessary, assert their rights.

Originally published by African Law & Business, 16 January 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.