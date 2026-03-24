Competition law update - February 2026

Welcome to the latest edition of our newsletter, which explores recent competition law developments across the UK and EU.

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2025 was in many ways a pivotal year for competition policy - particularly in the UK, with the CMA having to respond to unprecedented government pressure to adjust its enforcement approach, in pursuit of economic growth. In this first newsletter of the new year, we look at what’s likely to be in store for 2026, in both the UK and EU. We also examine the key proposals coming out of the UK Government’s recently launched consultation on (further) significant changes to the UK competition regime.

From an EU perspective, we focus on a number of developments concerning the enforcement and interpretation of Article 102 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU, which prohibits abusive conduct by dominant firms. These include two high-profile investigations recently opened in the AI sector, and the likely end of EU competition law’s longest-running saga, concerning one of the original US tech giants.

UK and EU Competition Law and Policy: what to look out for in 2026

After a tumultuous 2025, we take a look at the key developments that are likely to lie in store for UK and EU competition law and policy in 2026.

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Refining the UK competition regime: proposals to change mergers and markets investigations

In something of a surprise move, the UK Government recently launched a consultation on a broad package of measures amending the UK’s system of competition enforcement. We examine the key proposals, which impact both the mergers and markets regimes.

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AI tools under the spotlight, as Commission opens abuse of dominance investigations

Twin Article 102 investigations were recently opened into Meta and Google’s conduct in the generative AI sector. We consider their implications for the regulation of Big Tech in both the EU and UK.

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Old economy, old rules: Bronner doctrine survives Lukoil test

At the end of 2025, the EU Court of Justice issued a ruling that suggests the “essential facilities” doctrine – as encapsulated in the landmark Bronner judgment - still has an important role to play in Article 102 cases concerning privatised infrastructure.

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Intel saga may finally be at an end, as EU General Court imposes reduced fine for “naked restrictions”

In another (partial) victory for Intel, the General Court further reduced the hefty fines first imposed by the European Commission in 2009 for abusive exclusivity incentives. We look at the judgment and the key takeaways from this long-running saga.

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Originally published 4 February 2026

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