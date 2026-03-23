The CMA's SMS Investigations Into Apple And Google: Where Do We Stand?

Apple and Google denied allegations of using third-party app developers' data, gathered through the app review process or the operation of their app stores, in the development of their own apps, but nevertheless offered to commit to:

Interoperability requests

Whilst the CMA's investigation found that Apple currently allows developers to make requests for new forms of third-party interoperability with iOS/iPadOS, the CMA is of the view that Apple's decision-making process, timelines, and reasoning are not always clear to developers. Apple therefore proposed to commit to ensure that its decisions in respect of such requests are "fair, objective, and transparent", including by:

publishing criteria for assessing interoperability requests (which must relate to access to functionalities used by Apple's own products), and ensuring that there is a fair, objective, and timely feedback channel for such requests; and

providing greater transparency in respect of the progress of interoperability request reviews (via status updates) and upcoming changes to iOS/iPadOS.

Commitments rather than CRs: a procedural innovation, or an unnecessary compromise?

The CMA's proposal to accept behavioural commitments from the parties, rather than imposing CRs, is an unexpected procedural development. Although commitments processes are envisaged as part of the digital markets regime under the DMCCA, their use is limited to resolving:

investigations for breaches of CRs; and so-called "pro-competition intervention" (PCI) investigations into deep-rooted issues.

The "commitments" proposed in these Mobile Platforms investigations therefore have no basis in statute, and the CMA accordingly lacks a formal enforcement mechanism for them. While the CMA is able to impose penalties for breaches of CRs (or breaches of commitments accepted following CR breach investigations or PCI investigations), it will not be able to do so for breaches of the proposed Mobile Platforms commitments. Instead, the CMA states that Apple's and Google's compliance will be closely monitored, including through the publication of compliance statements/metrics, and regular confidential reporting by Apple and Google to the CMA (including in relation to complaints raised by developers). Should the commitments not prove effective, the CMA retains the ability to commence the CR imposition process, although clearly that would take some time.

The CMA's call for evidence appears implicitly to acknowledge the unexpected nature of this procedural development. However, the CMA believes that these informal commitments are appropriate - given they build on Apple's and Google's existing fair treatment policies and procedures - and that they will deliver meaningful outcomes for UK businesses and consumers by giving developers more confidence when engaging with the two Mobile Platforms. Although the CMA notes that commitments of this sort will not be appropriate in all circumstances, it is also leaving the door open to taking a similar approach in future cases.

Looking ahead

Alongside the proposed commitments, the CMA has provided a brief update on other planned workstreams from its Mobile Platforms Roadmaps.3

On digital wallets – specifically, third-party access to the Near Field Communication chip that underpins Apple Wallet – the CMA is "engaging" with Apple, Google and third parties and will provide an update in H1 2026.

– specifically, third-party access to the Near Field Communication chip that underpins Apple Wallet – the CMA is "engaging" with Apple, Google and third parties and will provide an update in H1 2026. On steering restrictions (which prevent developers from "steering" customers off platform to promote offers and conclude transactions), the CMA is again "continuing" to engage with Apple, Google and other stakeholders in this regard, and will monitor legal developments in the US and EU, before providing an update in H1 2026.

(which prevent developers from "steering" customers off platform to promote offers and conclude transactions), the CMA is again "continuing" to engage with Apple, Google and other stakeholders in this regard, and will monitor legal developments in the US and EU, before providing an update in H1 2026. The CMA "expects to progress" work regarding the removal of Apple's prohibition on third party browser engines, and will "closely monitor" developments regarding the emergence and adoption of AI.

These updates are non-committal and again indicate that the CMA is moving at a slower pace on certain issues than was anticipated. For example, the removal of Apple's steering restrictions was classed in the Apple Mobile Platform Roadmap as a Category 1 (i.e. highest priority) measure, on which the CMA initially proposed to consult from Autumn 2025. Certain other measures considered in the Roadmaps are notable by their absence, with the CMA staying silent on measures such as app downloads from alternative app stores and improved APIs to facilitate switching between iOS and Android. Whilst the CMA has said that such other potential interventions remain "under consideration", it will be interesting to see whether the CMA's focus has narrowed when updated Roadmaps are published later this year.

Conclusion

Compared to the formal CRs process in General Search (involving four parallel consultations and the publishing of almost 250 pages of consultation documents), the Mobile Platforms commitments promise a swifter outcome (the CMA intends for them to enter into force on 1 April 2026, subject to comments received) and a more administratively efficient procedure.

From the CMA's perspective, this nimbler approach aligns with its "4Ps" objectives of proportionality and process, as well as its declared intention for constructive engagement with SMS firms to be a central feature of the digital markets regime. But some stakeholders might question why it has taken this long for the CMA to arrive at a set of voluntary commitments that – transparency and reporting requirements aside – involve few actual changes to the SMS firms' conduct, and leave the CMA with a "quick win" that it ultimately cannot directly enforce without going back to the CR process.

Only time will tell whether the new regime is proving effective in meeting the needs identified in the CMA market studies4 that called for its introduction. For now, whether the CMA can ultimately deliver the "best in class" regime that was promised remains an open question.

Footnotes

1. See the General Search consultation and Mobile Platforms call for evidence.

2. ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/ip_10_1624

3. See Google Mobile Platform Roadmap and Apple Mobile Platform Roadmap.

4. Specifically, the Online Platforms and Digital Advertising Market Study and the Mobile Ecosystems Market Study.

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