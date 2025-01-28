ARTICLE
28 January 2025

S4:E3 – Disrupting Local Government: 'Fear Less, Do More' With Patrick Melia (Video)

Gill Hunter

Video summary

In this episode of 'Fear Less, Do More', host Gill Hunter sits down with Patrick Melia, the Chief Executive of Sunderland City Council. Patrick candidly shares his journey from starting out as an accountant to becoming a leader within local government, highlighting the bold decisions he's made and continues to make within his role. Patrick shares the transformative journey Sunderland has taken to re-establish itself as a 'smart city', including redefining its public services and revitalising its economy.

Originally published November 7, 2024

Gill Hunter
