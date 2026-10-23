Private Capital In Focus Venture Capital And Growth

The speed with which they operate as opposed to their public counterparts was fun to work with and I found I could add a lot more value to those companies at a junior level. It was where I had the opportunity to cut my teeth as a lawyer alongside the founders, developing both my business development and legal skills.

How has the private capital landscape changed most significantly since you started out, and how have you adapted alongside it?

The influx of US capital across the UK and Europe has been a substantive change. When I started, a Series A deal was tiny and we'd still be negotiating for far too long, trying to moderate downside risk with European investors, who were the only game in town. Companies were also looking to constantly flip into the US as that was just the obvious option and US investors were less inclined to invest in a foreign company. Nowadays it’s completely normal to see US capital on our cap tables given the opportunity on quality versus valuation. Competition is real.

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