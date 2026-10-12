Private Equity In Accountancy: Opportunities, Regulation And Market Trends (Podcast)

As accountancy firms navigate increasing investor interest, leaders must also manage regulatory obligations, governance considerations and commercial challenges that come with it.

The accountancy sector continues to see significant private equity investment, creating new opportunities for growth, consolidation and innovation.

As accountancy firms navigate increasing investor interest, leaders must also manage regulatory obligations, governance considerations and commercial challenges that come with it.

In our latest episode of KN Talks, Julie Matheson an Accountancy Advisory Partner in Kingsley Napley’s Regulatory team and Corporate Partner John Young explore the key trends driving private equity activity in the accountancy sector and share practical insights on the legal considerations firms need to understand before making their next move.

Listen now for the latest insights.

Whether you’re considering private equity investment, planning an acquisition or exploring growth opportunities, getting the right advice early can make all the difference. Our multidisciplinary team brings together corporate, commercial and regulatory expertise to help both accountancy firms and investors understand the issues that matter most to them.

If you’re exploring your options or planning your next move, get in touch with Julie Matheson or John Young to discuss your firm’s next steps.

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About our speakers

Julie Matheson is an Accountancy Advisory Partner in Kingsley Napley’s Regulatory team. She advises professionals and professional services firms, particularly in the accountancy, audit and built environment sectors, on regulatory compliance, investigations and enforcement proceedings.

John Young is a Corporate lawyer specialising in UK and cross-border M&A. He advises entrepreneurs, family offices, corporate groups and private equity-backed businesses on acquisitions, disposals and strategic investments, typically in the £10m–£50m range. He acts for both buyers and sellers across a range of sectors, with particular expertise in accountancy and other professional services, technology, healthcare, wealth management, defence-related businesses and other regulated, consolidation-driven industries.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.