The Third Edition Of Class Actions In England And Wales (Sweet & Maxwell)

Drawing on Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer’s experience acting in many of the leading class actions before the English courts, this book provides practical guidance for practitioners, clients and others navigating this rapidly evolving area of litigation.

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Class actions are an increasingly significant area of risk for many organisations and an important part of our disputes practice. Drawing on Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer’s experience acting in many of the leading class actions before the English courts, this book provides practical guidance for practitioners, clients and others navigating this rapidly evolving area of litigation.

Published by Sweet & Maxwell, the third edition of Class Actions in England and Wales has been co-authored by Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer lawyers and reflects the continued growth and evolution of class action litigation since the previous edition was released in 2022. The text offers a clear and practical overview of the life cycle of a class action claim, including key procedural mechanisms such as Group Litigation Orders, collective proceedings in the Competition Appeal Tribunal, and opt-out representative actions under CPR 19.8. This edition also introduces new chapters on representative actions, tax disputes, and arbitration.

The book is edited by Damian Grave, Maura McIntosh and Gregg Rowan , and co-authored, in addition, by partners Greig Anderson, David Bennett, Neil Blake, Chris Bushell, Andrew Cannon, Simon Clarke, Nick Clayton, Julian Copeman, Kim Dietzel, Natasha Johnson, Rupert Lewis, Rachel Lidgate, Andrew Taggart, Alan Watts, Joe Williams and Stephen Wisking.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.