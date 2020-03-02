The updated Leaving the EU – The process and preparations section of our Brexit Legal Guide is now available.

This provides a useful overview of the:

  • implications of the UK leaving the EU on 31 January 2020;
  • impact of the current transition period under the Withdrawal Agreement which is due to end on 31 December 2020;
  • long-term aspects of the Withdrawal Agreement;
  • future relationship between the UK and EU;
  • UK Government's negotiating aims and those of the EU;
  • need for contingency planning in the event that there is no extension to the transition period; and
  • retained EU law under the provisions of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

