Navigating Turkish Inheritance Law: A Comprehensive Guide For Expats For The Year 2025

Turkey's rich history, vibrant culture, and strategic position as a bridge between Europe and Asia have made it a magnet for expats, retirees, and international investors. However, the complexities of Turkish inheritance law—particularly its forced heirship rules and probate process—can pose significant challenges for foreigners. This in-depth guide explores how expats can prepare wills in Turkey, navigate legal implications, and ensure their assets are distributed according to their wishes.

Understanding Turkish Inheritance Law: Core Principles

Turkey's inheritance system is governed by the Turkish Civil Code (TCC), which emphasizes family protection through mandatory reserved shares ("saklı pay"). Key principles include:

Forced Heirship: A portion of the estate is reserved for spouses, children, and parents.

Example: If you have two children, they are entitled to at least 2/3 of your estate, even if your will states otherwise. Statutory Heirs: If no valid will exists, assets are distributed in a fixed order: spouse and children → parents → siblings. Equal Treatment: Biological and adopted children have equal inheritance rights; stepchildren are excluded unless legally adopted.

Why Expats Need a Turkish Will

Foreigners often assume their home country's will covers their Turkish assets. However, Turkish courts prioritize local laws, especially for real estate and businesses. Without a Turkish-specific will:

Your estate may be distributed according to forced heirship rules, overriding your intentions.

Heirs could face lengthy probate disputes and bureaucratic hurdles.

How to Prepare a Will in Turkey: Step-by-Step Guide regarding Turkish Inheritance Law

1. Choose the Type of Will

Turkey recognizes three main types of wills:

Official Will (Resmi Vasiyetname):

Drafted and notarized before a Turkish notary public. Requires two witnesses and a sworn translator if the testator doesn't speak Turkish. Most secure option: Legally binding and difficult to challenge.

Holographic Will (El Yazması Vasiyetname):

Handwritten, dated, and signed by the testator. No witnesses or notary required. Risks: Vulnerable to disputes over authenticity.

Oral Will (Sözlü Vasiyet):

Made verbally in front of two witnesses during emergencies (e.g., imminent death). Rarely used and subject to strict validation.



2. Draft the Will

Work with a bilingual Turkish lawyer to:

Identify Assets : List property, bank accounts, investments, and digital assets (e.g., crypto) located in Turkey.

: List property, bank accounts, investments, and digital assets (e.g., crypto) located in Turkey. Allocate the "Free Portion" : After reserving shares for protected heirs, specify how the remaining estate (e.g., 30–50%) should be distributed.

: After reserving shares for protected heirs, specify how the remaining estate (e.g., 30–50%) should be distributed. Appoint Executors: Designate a trusted person or lawyer to manage probate.

3. Notarize and Register the Wilş

For official wills, visit a Turkish notary with:

Passport and Turkish tax number (yabancı kimlik numarası). Two witnesses (unrelated to heirs).

The notary registers the will in Turkey's Central Will Registry, accessible by courts after death.

4. Store and Update the Will

Keep copies with your lawyer, family, and in a secure location.

Revise the will after major life events (marriage, divorce, birth of children).

Legal Implications of Preparing a Will in Turkey

1. Forced Heirship Challenges

Even with a will, protected heirs can claim their reserved share in court. For example:

A German expat's will leaves his Istanbul home to his partner. His daughter, as a forced heir, can claim 50% of the property's value.

Solution: Use lifetime gifts (subject to gift tax) or trusts (if recognized) to allocate assets outside the estate.

2. Cross-Border Conflicts

Turkish courts may override foreign wills for local assets. To avoid conflicts:

Draft separate wills for Turkish and foreign holdings.

Include a "professio juris" clause (for EU citizens) to elect home country law under the EU Succession Regulation.

3. Probate Delays

Without a clear will, heirs must petition Turkish courts for a Certificate of Inheritance (Veraset İlamı), which involves:

Translating and notarizing foreign documents (e.g., death certificates).

Proving heirship through birth/marriage certificates.

Resolving disputes among heirs.

Average timeline: 6–18 months.

4. Tax Considerations

Inheritance Tax : Turkey imposes no tax on transfers to spouses, children, or parents. Other heirs pay 1–10%, based on relationship and value.

: Turkey imposes no tax on transfers to spouses, children, or parents. Other heirs pay 1–10%, based on relationship and value. Gift Tax : Transfers during the testator's lifetime are taxed at 10–30%.

: Transfers during the testator's lifetime are taxed at 10–30%. Double Taxation: Some countries (e.g., the U.S.) tax inherited Turkish assets. Consult a tax advisor.

FAQ: Addressing Expats' Top Concerns

Q: Can I exclude my spouse from my Turkish will?

A: No. Spouses are entitled to 25% of the estate if there are children, or 50% if there are none.

Q: Is a digital will valid in Turkey?

A: Not yet. Turkish law requires physical documentation or notarized electronic wills.

Q: What happens if I own property jointly with a non-heir?

A: Jointly owned property typically passes to the surviving owner, bypassing inheritance rules.

The Probate Process: A Detailed Breakdown

Death Certification: Obtain a Turkish-translated death certificate. Court Petition: Heirs or executors file a probate request with local courts. Asset Valuation: Properties and accounts are appraised for tax purposes. Debt Settlement: Outstanding debts (e.g., mortgages, utilities) are paid from the estate. Distribution: Remaining assets are allocated per the will or statutory rules.

Costs: Expect fees for court filings, translations, and legal representation (3–5% of estate value).

Why Legal Expertise is Non-Negotiable

A qualified Turkish lawyer can:

Navigate forced heirship rules to maximize your testamentary freedom.

Draft bilingual wills that comply with local and international laws.

Represent heirs in court to expedite probate.

Conclusion: Safeguarding Your Legacy in Turkey

For expats, Turkey offers a unique blend of opportunity and cultural richness. Yet, its inheritance laws—rooted in familial protection—demand careful planning. By drafting a Turkish will, understanding tax implications, and partnering with experienced legal counsel, you can ensure your legacy reflects your wishes, not statutory defaults.

Inheritance planning is more than a legal formality; it's an act of care for those you leave behind. Whether you're a retiree in Fethiye, an entrepreneur in Istanbul, or a digital nomad in Cappadocia, taking proactive steps today secures peace of mind for tomorrow.

