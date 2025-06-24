M&A Dynamics In Publicly Traded Companies: New Investment Strategies Through Borsa Istanbul

In recent years, IPOs in Turkey have reached record levels. In 2023 and 2024, a large number of companies started trading in Borsa Istanbul as a result of initial public offerings (IPO) transactions. These IPOs, which attracted great interest from small investors, stand out as important strategic moves in which companies gain transparency and visibility, and also play a role as an important financing tool. With IPOs, publicly traded companies / partnerships are now drawing the attention of not only small investors but also domestic/foreign strategic and financial investors.
This increased interest and visibility have positioned publicly
traded companies not only at the center of capital markets but also
as key targets in merger and acquisition
("M&A") transactions.
So, why have publicly traded companies increasingly
become target entities in M&A transactions? What makes being
"public" a more attractive quality for a
company?
The answer to this question lies in some of the obligations and
advantages of being publicly traded.
- Public disclosure obligation and transparency:
Article 15 of Capital Markets Law No. 6362
("CML") requires issuers to publicly
disclose material information that may affect the decisions of
investors. Article 5 of the Communiqué on Material Events
numbered II-15.1 ensures transparency in publicly traded companies
by regulating the timely and accurate disclosure of such
information. Thus, investors can access the necessary information
quickly and reliably.
- Ease of valuation and market data: Stock
prices of publicly traded companies can be viewed instantaneously.
This makes it possible to value companies not only on the basis of
financial statements but also on the basis of market valuation.
Factors such as price, liquidity and investor behavior become part
of strategic decisions for new investors.
- Liquidity and exit options: The fact that the
shares are traded on the stock exchange offers the investor a
possible exit strategy. This liquidity advantage is attractive for
both strategic and financial investors.
- High visibility and brand awareness: Public companies are more visible to the media, investors and regulators. This visibility creates additional value for the buyer side in marketing and growth strategies.
The Capital Markets Board ("CMB")
regulations set the framework for M&A processes in publicly
traded companies, with a particular focus on protecting investor
rights. Accordingly, certain specific regulations that must be
taken into account in M&A processes involving publicly traded
companies are summarized below.
What is the share purchase offer process to be made to
other investors in the M&A process of publicly traded
companies?
In the case of direct or indirect acquisition of shares in
publicly traded companies in a way to ensure management control,
the investor who makes such an acquisition is obliged to make an
offer to other shareholders to purchase their shares. This is
regulated by the Capital Markets Board's Communiqué on
Share Purchase Offer numbered II-26.1.
Some of the important regulations regarding M&A transactions
set out in the relevant Communiqué are as follows:
Mandatory Share Purchase Offer Obligation (Article
11): If a real or legal person directly or indirectly
acquires "management control" of a company, they are
required to make a mandatory offer to purchase the shares of the
other shareholders as of the date the acquisition of control is
publicly disclosed. Moreover, even if there is no change in the
shareholding structure of the company, a mandatory offer obligation
may still arise if management control is acquired through private
written agreements between shareholders.
|
?
|
"Management Control"
|
Acquiring the majority of the voting rights of a company-more than 50%-either directly or indirectly, alone or together with persons acting in concert, or holding privileged shares that grant the right to nominate or elect the simple majority of the board of directors regardless of shareholding percentage, is deemed to constitute acquisition of control.
- Application to CMB (Article 13): Within 6
business days following the acquisition of management control, an
application must be made to the CMB, together with the information
and documents specified in the relevant Communiqué, to make
a share purchase offer, and the actual share purchase offer must be
initiated within 2 months from the date on which the share purchase
offer obligation arises. The actual share purchase offer shall
commence within maximum 6 business days following the approval of
the information form by the CMB and cannot be less than 10 business
days and more than 20 business days.
|
?
|
"Share Purchase Offer İnformation
Form"
|
The information form regarding the share purchase offer must be prepared in accordance with the standards set by the CMB, approved by the CMB, and disclosed to the public.
- Principles for Determining the Purchase Offer Price /
Equality Obligation (Article 15-16): The share purchase
offer price cannot be lower than the highest stock exchange price
or purchase prices in the 6-month period prior to the date on which
the share purchase offer obligation arises. A valuation report is
required for unlisted shares. In addition, if shares are purchased
at a higher price after the share purchase offer is made, the offer
price is increased to this price. Investors who sold earlier are
paid the difference.
- Public Disclosure (Article 10): All
developments regarding both voluntary and mandatory share purchase
offer must be disclosed to the public by the offeror in accordance
with the material event disclosure provisions of the CMB.
- Sanctions (Article 13): If the obligation to
make a mandatory share purchase offer is not fulfilled, the voting
rights held by the natural and legal persons and legal entities
obliged to make a mandatory share purchase offer and those acting
in concert with them will be automatically frozen as of the date of
such breach without the need for any further action by the CMB and
the CMB may impose an administrative fine. On the first day
following the completion of the mandatory share purchase offer
transaction, the CMB shall automatically unfreeze the voting rights
without any further action by the CMB.
What are the rights of the controlling shareholder /
minority shareholder after the M&A process?
In publicly traded companies, the controlling shareholder, whose
share in the company exceeds a certain percentage as a result of
the M&A transaction, has the right to dismiss the minority
shareholders from the company. Likewise, minority shareholders may
also exit the company by selling their shares to the controlling
shareholder. These provisions are regulated by the CMB
Communiqué No. II-27.3 on Disposal and Put Rights.
Some of the important regulations regarding M&A transactions
set out in the Communiqué are as follows:
- Exercise of squeeze-out and sell-out rights:
In the event that the voting rights related to the shares held as a
result of a share purchase offer or in any other way, including
acting in concert, reach 98% of the voting rights of the
partnership or in the event that additional shares are
acquired while in this situation, the right to exclude other
shareholders from the partnership arises for the controlling
shareholder and the right to sell their shares to the controlling
shareholder arises for the other shareholders.
- Public Disclosure: The controlling shareholder
makes a public disclosure within the framework of the CMB's
regulations on public disclosure of material events. Within one
month at the latest following the disclosure, a valuation report is
prepared by the company in accordance with the relevant regulations
of the CMB in order to determine the share values and the summary
of the report is disclosed to the public.
- Exception: The right to dismiss or sell cannot
be exercised for a period of 2 years after the shares of the
partnership start to be traded on the stock exchange for the first
time.
In conclusion, CMB regulations aim to ensure that M&A processes in publicly traded companies are carried out in a transparent and predictable manner in favor of investors. While the CML constitutes the basic framework of this process, the relevant secondary regulations serve as the balance elements of the system. However, for companies, being publicly traded not only makes the company visible, but also makes it the focus of investor attention and the target of potential M&A processes in the eyes of investors.
