Jurisdiction Of The Turkish Court By A Forum Selection Agreement

Baysal & Demir is an international law firm committed to excellence. The firm was established to meet the increasing demand for dedicated specialist lawyers, which yields a result, particularly in complex legal issues. The firm prides itself on a focused and consistently excellent service from high-value strategic to everyday advice.

Pursuant to Article 40 of the International Private and Procedural Law ('IPPL'), the international jurisdiction of Turkish courts is determined in accordance with the domestic rules of territorial jurisdiction. However, due to the significant economic and social power imbalance between parties in certain disputes—including those arising out of insurance contracts— Article 46 of the IPPL introduces specific jurisdiction rules. This provision contains special regulations for the protection of weaker parties such as the policyholder, the insured and the beneficiary, and regulates that the international jurisdiction of Turkish courts may not be altered in certain circumstances.

On the other hand, in cases where the international jurisdiction of Turkish courts is not exclusive, it is possible to authorise Turkish courts by a forum selection agreement in a case involving a foreign element. In this case, the jurisdiction of the Turkish courts shall be subject to the provisions of Articles 17 and 18 of the Code of Civil Procedure ('CCP') regulating the forum selection agreement as well as its conditions of validity.

Nevertheless, there are some interpretations in the doctrine regarding the scope and application of these regulations. The court decision analysed in this article1, provides an important example of the international jurisdiction of Turkish courts and the validity of the forum selection agreement in insurance disputes.

Jurisdiction over Disputes Arising from Insurance Contracts

The jurisdiction for disputes arising from insurance contracts is regulated under Article 46 of the IPPL. According to this Article; '[c]onflicts arising from insurance contracts shall be resolved by the court where the insurer's principal place of business is located, or the branch office or agency of the insurer that concluded the insurance contract in Turkey. Nevertheless, courts of the policyholder's, insured's or beneficiary's domicile or habitual residence in Turkey has jurisdiction for the cases to be brought against them.'

As is seen, two different jurisdiction rules have been regulated depending on the party against whom the case is filed. The first rule is that the court of the place where the principal place of business of the insurer or the branch or agency of the same who entered into the insurance contract located in Turkey shall have jurisdiction for the actions to be brought against the insurer. The second rule is that the court of their domicile or habitual residence in Turkey has jurisdiction for the actions to be brought against the policyholder, the insured or the beneficiary. This dual distinction reflects the legislator's intention to protect the policyholder, the insured and the beneficiary, who are considered economically and socially weaker parties in insurance contracts with multifaceted interests.2 However, the assumption under Turkish law that regards the policyholder as the weaker party in all types of insurance contracts, and restricted forum selection agreements without distinguishing between different types of contracts, has been subject to criticism in legal doctrine.3

The insurer's principal place of business is taken as the basis for international jurisdiction in cases to be brought against the insurer by the policyholder, the insured or the beneficiary, since it is the place where the insurance activity is actually carried out.4 The jurisdiction of Turkish courts at the domicile or habitual residence of the policyholder, the insured, or the beneficiary for actions brought by the insurer aims to prevent the protected party from facing litigation in distant or difficult-to-reach courts.5

Another provision affecting insurance contracts is regulated under Article 47/2 of the IPPL. This article imposes a limitation on the conclusion of forum selection agreements for certain contracts. According to this article, 'The jurisdiction of the courts specified in articles 44, 45, 46 cannot be removed by the parties' agreement.' In the preamble of the law, it is stated that this article has been introduced to prevent the weaker party, such as the employee, the consumer or the policyholder, the insured or the beneficiary, from being deprived of the jurisdiction of the courts specified in the relevant articles.6

Forum Selection Agreement Under Turkish Law

Under Turkish law, the parties may authorise a Turkish court that has normally no jurisdiction for their disputes. For this purpose, they must comply with the conditions of the forum selection agreement set forth in Articles 17 and 18 of the CCP. Accordingly, a forum selection agreement may only be concluded by merchants or public legal entities. In addition, there must not be an exclusive jurisdiction rule in place applicable to the subject matter of the dispute. In addition, the forum selection agreement must be made in writing. Another condition is that the legal relationship from which the dispute arises must be certain or determinable. Finally, the Turkish court or courts agreed upon by the parties must be explicitly specified.

The last condition is particularly crucial in terms of international private law. The doctrine has debated whether the determination of 'Turkish courts' in disputes involving foreign elements satisfies the explicit specification condition. In this regard, one opinion in the doctrine argued that the jurisdiction of the court should be indicated by a specific place.7 According to this view, the jurisdiction of the court should be indicated as 'Istanbul or Ankara courts'. However, according to the other opinion, since the parties have agreed on which country's courts will have jurisdiction in terms of international private law practice, a forum selection clause in the form of 'Turkish courts have jurisdiction' should be valid.8

Review of the Judgment

In the decision subject to this article, the dispute arose out of the reinsurance contract between the parties. The claimant argued that the defendant company failed to fulfil its payment obligation without a legally valid reason. The claimant paid compensation to their insured party on two occasions: for loss of profit due to business interruption on 25.08.2017, and for damages on 18.01.2018. Therefore, the claimant sought to recover these payments from its reinsurer through legal action.

The Court of First Instance stated that the reinsurance contract included a forum selection clause specifying that disputes would be resolved in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Turkey and that the courts in Turkey have the jurisdiction. However, since the contract does not explicitly specify which courts have jurisdiction, the court ruled that the forum selection clause is invalid pursuant to Articles 17 and 18 of the CCP. The court also stated that jurisdiction must be specified precisely for the forum selection clause to be valid. Subsequently, the court tried to determine the jurisdiction under Article 46 of the IPPL. Ultimately, the court dismissed the case on procedural grounds, ruling that the Turkish courts lacked jurisdiction, as the defendant (re)insurer's principal place of business was in Vienna, and the contract was signed directly by the company, not through a branch or agency in Turkey.

Upon an appeal by the claimant, the case was heard by the Regional Court of Appeal. The claimant stated that the parties agreed to resolve the disputes in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Turkey in the article titled 'Choice of law and jurisdiction' of the reinsurance contract and that they considered any court in Turkey to have jurisdiction. Stating that the validity of the forum selection agreement would be evaluated according to the provisions of the CCP, the insurer argued that the subject matter of the dispute was specified and jurisdiction was indicated in the agreement. In addition, they argued that the lawsuit was brought against the reinsurance company, not the insurer, and that the defendant was not an insurer. On these grounds, they requested that the judgment of the Court of First Instance be removed.

The Regional Court of Appeal dismissed the case on grounds similar to those of the First Instance Court. In the matter at hand, the court evaluated the validity of the forum selection agreement according to Articles 17 and 18 of the CCP. The court emphasised that jurisdiction was not clearly specified in the reinsurance contract and this deficiency rendered the forum selection agreement invalid. It, therefore, dismissed the case.

The claimant appealed the judgement before the Court of Cassation by repeating the same reasons raised before Regional Court of Appeal. The Court of Cassation evaluated the claims and defences of the parties, the documents relied upon, the rules of law applicable to the dispute, the conditions of the case and the procedural rules. Accordingly, it ruled that the decision of the Regional Court of Appeal is correct, and that the reasons put forward by the claimant in the appeal petition were not sufficient to reverse the decision.

Evaluation

In the reviewed decision, the Court of Cassation found the parties' determination of the 'Turkish courts' as the jurisdiction clause in a dispute involving a foreign element to be an invalid forum selection clause. The approach of the Court of Cassation in this decision is consistent. This is because, just like the domestic disputes, the court having jurisdiction for the cases involving a foreign element must be explicitly identified in a forum selection agreement, requiring the court to be named specifically. Otherwise, different conditions would be required for domestic law disputes and cases with a foreign element, and this situation would damage legal stability and uniformity in practice.

In the case of an invalid forum selection agreement as in this case, the jurisdiction of Turkish court should be determined in accordance with the provisions of the IPPL. As the dispute arises from an insurance contract, Article 46 of the IPPL shall apply. As a result of the application of this provision, the jurisdiction of the Turkish courts based on the special jurisdiction rule could not be found, since neither the insurer's principal place of business nor the branch or agency signing the insurance contract was located in Turkey. Accordingly, it is concluded that the Turkish courts do not have international jurisdiction in this case. As is seen, the article of IPPL may not authorise Turkish courts in all cases. Such a conclusion does not contradict the provision of Article 47/2 of the IPPL, which was introduced to protect the weaker party in insurance contracts. In such cases, it is possible for the parties to conclude a forum selection agreement authorising Turkish courts and the courts of a foreign state.

Footnotes

1. Court of Cassation 11th Civil Chamber., E. 2022/5278 K. 2024/1898 T. 7.3.2024

2. Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM), Preamble of No. 5718 on Private International Law and Procedural Law, 2007.

3. Melis Avşar, The Freedom of Will of the Parties in Determining the Jurisdiction of the Courts in the International Procedural Law, On İki Levha Publishing, 2021, p. 387.

4. Burcu İrge Erdoğan, Agreements on Jurisdiction in International Procedural Law, On İki Levha Publishing, 2021, p. 212.

5. Burcu İrge Erdoğan, Agreements on Jurisdiction in International Procedural Law, On İki Levha Publishing, 2021, p. 213.

6. Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM), Preamble of No. 5718 on Private International Law and Procedural Law, 2007.

7. Aysel Çelikel & B. Bahadır Erdem, International Private Law, Beta Publications, 17th Edition, p. 662; Cemal Şanlı, Emre Esen, İnci Ataman-Figenmeşe, International Private Law, Beta Publications, 9th Edition, p. 506.

8. Ziya Akıncı, International Construction Contracts, On İki Levha Publishing, 2023, pp. 369-370

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.