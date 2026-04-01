Comprehensive Amendments To Türkiye’s EV Charging Services Regulation

The Amendment to the Charging Service Regulation (“Amendment Regulation“), amending the Charging Service Regulation published in the Official Gazette dated 02 April 2022 and numbered 31797 (“Regulation“)...

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The Amendment to the Charging Service Regulation (“Amendment Regulation“), amending the Charging Service Regulation published in the Official Gazette dated 02 April 2022 and numbered 31797 (“Regulation“), was published in the Official Gazette dated March 23, 2026 and numbered 33202.

The key highlights of the Amendment Regulation as to electric vehicle charging stations are set out below:

The following new definitions have been added to the Regulation with the Amendment Regulation: Smart charging systems : Systems that enable the real-time monitoring, control, and adjustment of the amount of energy transferred from the charging unit to the electric vehicle based on information transmitted to the charging station via electronic communication from the electric vehicle or the power grid. Mobile charging station : A charging station that is not connected to a fixed electrical installation. Roaming agreement: Agreements between charging network operators that include data and payment exchanges between them for the purpose of providing direct services to each other’s users. Charging point (socket): Connection equipment integrated with a charging cable or intended for connection to such a cable, found in one or more locations on a charging unit to enable the transfer of energy from the charging unit to the electric vehicle.

Definition of Charging Network : The new amendment expands the definition of a charging network in three key respects: (i) the operational purpose of charging stations has been expressly established as “the provision of charging services”; (ii) the technical nature of the charging network has been clarified by emphasizing that the network consists of a structure “connecting multiple charging stations through software and hardware support”; and (iii) the scope, which under the previous regulation was limited solely to publicly accessible and privately operated commercial charging stations, has been broadened to encompass mobile charging stations as well.

: The new amendment expands the definition of a charging network in three key respects: (i) the operational purpose of charging stations has been expressly established as “the provision of charging services”; (ii) the technical nature of the charging network has been clarified by emphasizing that the network consists of a structure “connecting multiple charging stations through software and hardware support”; and (iii) the scope, which under the previous regulation was limited solely to publicly accessible and privately operated commercial charging stations, has been broadened to encompass mobile charging stations as well. Minimum requirements for Charging Networks : The requirement for a certain proportion of charging units in the charging network and on highways to be DC 50 kW and above has been limited to publicly accessible charging units only. Furthermore, it has been added that charging points located at mobile charging stations will also be considered within the scope of the minimum establishment obligations of the charging network.

: The requirement for a certain proportion of charging units in the charging network and on highways to be DC 50 kW and above has been limited to publicly accessible charging units only. Furthermore, it has been added that charging points located at mobile charging stations will also be considered within the scope of the minimum establishment obligations of the charging network. Rights and Obligations of Charging Network Operator License Holders : The following have been added to the rights of charging network operator license holders: The authority to offer charging services and operate the charging network by making the charging network available for use throughout the country The ability to enter into roaming agreements The ability to issue charging service invoices to users and collect charging service fees from users The ability to operate mobile charging stations.

: The following have been added to the rights of charging network operator license holders:

As for the obligations of charging network operators, a new requirement has been added to notify the Energy Markets Regulatory Authority (“Authority”) of roaming agreements within 30 days following their execution.

Green Charging Stations: Charging network operators and their brands that own green charging stations which have completed the redemption of YEK-G certificates shall be published by EPİAŞ on its website at the end of each month and notified to the Authority.

Charging network operators and their brands that own green charging stations which have completed the redemption of YEK-G certificates shall be published by EPİAŞ on its website at the end of each month and notified to the Authority. Transfer of charging stations : Transfer of charging stations now requires Authority approval for both the transferring and receiving operators, with notification to the relevant grid operator following the approval. Applications will be made through the online system of the Authority.

: Transfer of charging stations now requires Authority approval for both the transferring and receiving operators, with notification to the relevant grid operator following the approval. Applications will be made through the online system of the Authority. Mobile charging stations: Mobile charging stations have been included within the scope of the Regulation and charging network operators have been required to notify the Authority when operating mobile charging stations, including information on the provinces of operation, the number of charging units and sockets, charging unit types, and power levels.

Mobile charging stations have been included within the scope of the Regulation and charging network operators have been required to notify the Authority when operating mobile charging stations, including information on the provinces of operation, the number of charging units and sockets, charging unit types, and power levels. Information Security : It has been stipulated that software systems used by charging network operators for providing charging services must comply with the current version of the TS ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Management System standard, and that measures must be taken regarding the prevention of unauthorized access, the use of secure communication channels, identity verification and access authorization, and cloud computing security where applicable. A period of 1 year has been granted for the installation of software systems to be TS ISO/IEC 27001 certified.

: It has been stipulated that software systems used by charging network operators for providing charging services must comply with the current version of the TS ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Management System standard, and that measures must be taken regarding the prevention of unauthorized access, the use of secure communication channels, identity verification and access authorization, and cloud computing security where applicable. A period of 1 year has been granted for the installation of software systems to be TS ISO/IEC 27001 certified. Interoperability : The implementation of smart charging systems at charging stations has been permitted for the efficient use of total power, and in this context, charging network operators have been required to provide the necessary information to users.

: The implementation of smart charging systems at charging stations has been permitted for the efficient use of total power, and in this context, charging network operators have been required to provide the necessary information to users. Payment standards for new charging stations : As of 1 July 2026, newly added charging stations on motorways under the responsibility of the General Directorate of Highways will be required to provide at least one DC charging unit of 50 kW or above capable of accepting direct payment via bank/credit card readers or contactless payment-enabled digital devices. Furthermore, no fee, commission, or surcharge may be charged for the use of these payment methods.

: As of 1 July 2026, newly added charging stations on motorways under the responsibility of the General Directorate of Highways will be required to provide at least one DC charging unit of 50 kW or above capable of accepting direct payment via bank/credit card readers or contactless payment-enabled digital devices. Furthermore, no fee, commission, or surcharge may be charged for the use of these payment methods. Installation of Charging Station : Applications to be submitted to the network operator for the installation of charging stations are now required to be made in electronic form. The approval document issued by the network operator for the installation of a charging station shall be deemed invalid if it is not submitted to the Authority within three months of its date of issuance.

: Prevention on Parking over EV charging areas : Charging network operators and charging station operators have been granted the right to take necessary measures to prevent vehicles from being parked in electric vehicle parking areas in a manner that would obstruct the provision of charging services, to issue warnings and informational notices, and to apply to and notify the relevant authorities for the adoption of decisions prohibiting the parking of vehicles other than those receiving charging services.

: Charging network operators and charging station operators have been granted the right to take necessary measures to prevent vehicles from being parked in electric vehicle parking areas in a manner that would obstruct the provision of charging services, to issue warnings and informational notices, and to apply to and notify the relevant authorities for the adoption of decisions prohibiting the parking of vehicles other than those receiving charging services. Pricing and Announcement: The provision allowing the setting of different prices for charging units of different types and capacities at publicly accessible charging stations has been revoked. However, the possibility of applying different prices has been retained (i) as between AC and DC charging units and (ii) in respect of mobile charging stations. Discounted pricing may be applied depending on the location and time of day of the charging station, and the amount to be charged to the user shall be determined on the basis of the price applicable in the time slot during which the charging service commences. Discounted prices must also be announced and notified to the Authority. Charging Network operators must now announce reservation and occupancy fees related to charging services, in addition to charging service prices. Charging network operators can now terminate charging services for electric vehicles with battery charge levels of 85% and above at DC charging units, provided that users are informed.



User Complaints : Charging network operators shall be required to: Establish an ISO 18295 certified call center or obtain call center services to provide uninterrupted service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week; Provide instant service to all users, regardless of whether they have loyalty contracts, via website or mobile application; Provide users with real-time information on the usage status, availability, and prices of all stations and sockets in the charging network via website or mobile application.

: Charging network operators shall be required to:

Existing legal entities holding a charging network operator license have been granted a period of 6 months to fulfill these obligations.

Free Access Platform: The information required to be published by charging network operators on the open access platform has been expanded to include (i) charging unit capacity and (ii) the amount of electrical energy consumed within the scope of charging services at charging stations.

The information required to be published by charging network operators on the open access platform has been expanded to include (i) charging unit capacity and (ii) the amount of electrical energy consumed within the scope of charging services at charging stations. Announcement of License Applications : It has been stipulated that finalized license applications shall be published in the Official Gazette in addition to the Authority’s official website.

: It has been stipulated that finalized license applications shall be published in the Official Gazette in addition to the Authority’s official website. Termination of License: It has been stipulated that the trade name, registered trademark, and license termination date of legal entities whose licenses have expired or been revoked shall be published in the Official Gazette and announced on the Authority’s website.

It has been stipulated that the trade name, registered trademark, and license termination date of legal entities whose licenses have expired or been revoked shall be published in the Official Gazette and announced on the Authority’s website. Trademarks Used in Charging Stations: Charging station operators may additionally use their own trademarks at charging stations, provided that such use is alongside the trademark of the charging network operator.

You can access the Regulation via this link and the Amendment Regulation via this link (only available in Turkish).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.