European Comission – Comission Launches EU Industrial Maritime And Ports Strategies To Boost Competitiveness Across The Maritime Sector

The European Commission adopted an EU Industrial Maritime Strategy and a Ports Strategy to enhance the competitiveness, sustainability, decarbonisation, security, and resilience of the EU's maritime sector...

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The European Commission adopted an EU Industrial Maritime Strategy and a Ports Strategy to enhance the competitiveness, sustainability, decarbonisation, security, and resilience of the EU's maritime sector, focusing on ports, shipping, and shipbuilding.

The EU Industrial Maritime Strategy aims to strengthen Europe's global leadership in shipbuilding and maritime services by promoting innovation, digitalisation, and investment. Key measures include establishing an EU Industrial Maritime Value Chains Alliance, supporting advanced shipbuilding technologies and offshore wind vessels, and launching a "Shipyards of the Future" research initiative under Horizon Europe. The strategy also seeks to promote EU shipping flags, simplify administrative procedures, encourage fleet renewal and decarbonisation, ensure fair global competition for EU shipyards, and enhance workforce skills and training.

The EU Ports Strategy focuses on maintaining competitive, sustainable, and secure ports, which handle around 74% of the EU's external trade. The strategy promotes innovation, digitalisation, electrification, and stronger integration with transport networks. It also addresses security risks by strengthening measures against organised crime, improving cybersecurity, introducing background checks for port workers, and assessing risks related to third-country ports.

To ensure effective implementation, the Commission will establish a high-level Maritime Industries and Ports Board to coordinate actions and ensure effective execution of the strategies.

(European Comission, 04.03.2026)

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