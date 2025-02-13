Amendments Made To Electricity Market Licensing Regulation

With the amendments made by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority ("EMRA") to the Electricity Market Licensing Regulation, regulations regarding capital adequacy and guarantee obligations for electricity storage facilities have been introduced.

With the Regulation Amending the Electricity Market Licensing Regulation ("Amendment Regulation"), published in the Official Gazette dated 21 January 2025 and numbered 32789, amendments have also been made to the Electricity Market Licensing Regulation ("Licensing Regulation").

Key highlights of these amendments are summarized below:

Legal entities applying for a supply license or aggregator license that wish to add an independent electricity storage facility to their license must increase their minimum capital by adding 20% of the total investment amount foreseen for the independent electricity storage facility, as determined by the EMRA. They must also submit documentation proving that they meet this capital requirement. Additionally, they are required to provide a guarantee corresponding to the ratio determined based on the facility's capacity.

If legal entities holding a supply or aggregator license apply to EMRA for a license amendment to include an independent electricity storage facility in their license, they must increase their minimum capital by adding 20% of the total investment amount foreseen for the independent electricity storage facility, as determined by EMRA.

The guarantee provided to EMRA for independent electricity storage facilities included in a supply or aggregator license shall be forfeited unless the facility is established within the period specified in the license, except in cases of force majeure or justified reasons not attributable to the license holder.

Legal entities that have applied for an independent electricity storage facility, had their application approved, or have added an independent storage facility to their license must fulfill their capital and guarantee obligations within three months from the effective date of this provision.

You can access the full text of the Amendment Regulation via this link. (only available in Turkish)

