The Regulation On The Technical Evaluation Of Applications For Electricity Generation From Geothermal Energy Sources Has Entered Into Force

The Regulation on the Technical Evaluation of Applications for Electricity Generation from Geothermal Energy Sources, prepared based on the provisions of the ninth paragraph of Article 7 of the Electricity Market Law No. 6446, dated March 14, 2013, was published in the Official Gazette No. 32697 on October 19, 2024.

The Regulation is designed to establish the procedures and principles regarding the technical evaluation processes of applications for electricity generation plants based on geothermal energy sources. Its purpose is to set technical evaluation standards for investors wishing to generate electricity using geothermal energy sources, as well as to ensure transparency, efficiency, and oversight throughout these processes. The Regulation, which will come into effect on its publication date, includes:

Technical eligibility criteria for applications

Procedures for preparing feasibility reports

Review processes of applications by the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources

Evaluation of applied test and measurement results

Project site suitability and technical report verification

Evaluation processes and principles

This Regulation represents a significant step in encouraging the efficient and sustainable use of Turkey's geothermal energy resources. It provides clear definitions of processes and technical criteria, increasing compliance with regulatory authorities and boosting investor confidence. This, in turn, supports the development of geothermal energy projects, contributing to the country's energy efficiency goals.

