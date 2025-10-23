Two-Minute Recap IT Law Matters Around The Globe

Gen Temizer is a leading independent Turkish law firm located in Istanbul's financial centre. The Firm has an excellent track record of handling cross-border matters for clients and covers the full bandwidth of most complex transactions and litigation with its cross-departmental, multi-disciplinary and diverse team of over 30 lawyers. The Firm is deeply rooted in the local market with over 80 years of combined experience of the name partners while providing the highest global standards of legal services.

Article Insights

Ebru Temizer’s articles from Gen Temizer are most popular: in Turkey Gen Temizer are most popular: within Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)

United States delays coal-fired power plant retirements to meet rising demand from AI

The U.S. aims to postpone retirement of coal plants to meet the massive electricity demand driven by artificial intelligence. This plan also seeks to increase nuclear energy production and allow backup power plants to run continuously. Under the Trump administration, expanding domestic energy output remains a core priority, as environmental concerns over climate change are downplayed. U.S. electricity consumption is projected to reach record levels this year and next, reflecting an accelerated rise in nationwide power demand driven by the expansion of large-scale AI data centres. The administration emphasizes that maintaining leadership in AI will heavily rely on securing substantial new electricity supplies.

Italy becomes the first European Union member to enact a national AI Law

Italy has become the first EU country to adopt a national law that complements the EU Artificial Intelligence Act. The 28-article legislation addresses critical issues arising from the rise of AI technologies, with a particular focus on key sectors such as work, health, and justice, while also regulating the use of AI by minors. The law aims to strengthen dialogue between businesses and authorities, positioning Italy as a pioneer within the EU in governing artificial intelligence systems.

New Zealand introduces the Biometric Processing Privacy Code

New Zealand's Privacy Commissioner has issued the Biometric Processing Privacy Code, regulating how public and private entities collect, use, and delete biometric data. It restricts technologies such as facial recognition and fingerprint scanning to cases meeting strict necessity and proportionality tests. As the first comprehensive biometric governance framework in the Asia-Pacific region, the code updates existing privacy rules to address biometric-specific risks, covering all stages of data handling.

EU-US Data Privacy Framework withstands legal challenge

Philippe Latombe, a French member of parliament, had requested the annulment of the EU-US data transfer agreement before the General Court. The Court of Justice of the European Union had previously ruled that the two earlier agreements with the U.S. were unlawful and therefore invalid. Since the new framework is similarly structured, it could also be deemed unlawful. However, Latombe had to prove the agreement was fundamentally flawed and that he was directly affected. The General Court rejected his request. Although unsuccessful, the narrow scope of the challenge does not rule out the possibility of a broader one succeeding in the future. The ruling also shows the General Court's deviation from CJEU decisions, raising concern as the General Court appeared to lack up-to-date information in some cases.

AI surge drives Nvidia's growth despite geopolitical tensions

Nvidia has seen strong growth boosted by major tech companies expanding their AI capabilities, despite ongoing trade frictions between the U.S. and China. Firms such as Meta and OpenAI rely heavily on Nvidia's chips to advance their AI projects. After Nvidia's boss convinced the Trump administration to lift restrictions on the company's H20 chips made for China, Nvidia resumed sales of its advanced AI chips to the Chinese market. The earlier ban stemmed from concerns that the chips could support China's military and local AI industry. Among these export limits, China is increasing its own chip production, creating new competition in a field long dominated by Nvidia.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.