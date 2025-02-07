Dues For Foreign Flagged Yachts!

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism has determined the tariffs valid from 2023 for commercial foreign-flagged yachts that will operate from 2023 from 2023 for foreign-flagged commercial yachts that will operate in Turkish territorial waters for the purpose of yacht tourism.

in the territorial waters of Turkey for the purpose of yacht tourism, which has been attracting much attention in our country in recent years.

According to the Ministry's decision, the operators of commercial yachts under foreign-flagged commercial yachts with a length of more than 39 meters, who wish to obtain a permission to carry out tourism activities, must submit application at least 15 days before the date of the tour with an application that specifying the period of time during which the yacht will be operation in Turkey, with the yacht's insurance policy, certificate, a document confirming the authorization of the company that owns the yacht. the yacht and, in the case of the appointment of a representative in Turkey, specimen of the permit and the identity document of the authorized person. If the submitted documents are found to be appropriate, the permit will be issued with "ministerial approval" and is limited to one calendar year. year. Subject to payment of the entry fee and contribution to the social and technical infrastructure, the Ministry will issue the permit. In this In this regard, for every 30 days, operators of commercial yachts under foreign flagged commercial yachts requesting a permit for 2023 will be charged a fee of 525 thousand TL for yachts from 39 to 60 meters, 750 thousand TL for yachts 60 to 80 meters and 1 million 500 thousand TL for yachts over 80 meters for social and technical infrastructure services. meters for social and technical infrastructure services.

These yachts will also be charged duty in accordance with the Duties Act. Duties. The amount of duty will be 607 thousand 261 TL for yachts from 39 meters to 60 meters, 910 thousand 891 TL for yachts from 60 meters to 80 meters. meters to 60 meters, 910 thousand 891 TL for yachts from 60 meters to 80 meters, and 1 million 214 thousand 522 TL for yachts from 39 meters to 80 meters and 1 million 214 thousand 522 TL for yachts longer than 80 meters.

For detailed information and questions about our mailing list, you can contact us 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at the contact details below. contact details.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.